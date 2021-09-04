So much news, so little summer left. Let’s make the rounds:
THE VERY LARGE SHOES of Rush Limbaugh are being replaced (not filled) by a number of able talk radio practitioners. And throughout much of Wyoming we have impressive access to some of the best.
The mere mention of Rush makes you a target of withering ridicule, especially on social media. But I don’t care. I tell my daughter not to read the comments — many of them vicious — when something I’ve written ends up on Facebook.
On KGAB in Cheyenne, where I live, the Rush time slot (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) is filled by former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, who is increasingly popular. I’ve enjoyed his podcast for more than a year now. And I love it when he calls Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki “Peppermint Patty.”
On venerable KTWO in Casper (I’ve enjoyed the voice of Bob Price for almost 50 years), they went with Glenn Beck, who many of us have listened to for years. His “Happy Days are Here Again” bit with sidekick Pat Gray following a GOP election victory was so funny I had to pull my pickup to the side of the road I was laughing so hard.
Down in Fort Collins on KCOL, they went with Clay Travis and former CIA agent Buck Sexton. Pretty solid, and they inherited the official Limbaugh Excellence in Broadcasting imprimatur.
Most interesting, in my opinion, is the choice of KOWB in Laramie, where the Rush time slot is filled by Jamie Markley, David van Camp and Scott Robbins, who broadcast from my old neighborhood, Central Illinois (Peoria). Their combination of current events outrage and laugh-out-loud humor comes closest to recreating Rush’s belief that being entertaining is paramount.
Lately, when I can get KOWB on the radio, I’m listening to Markley, van Camp and Robbins.
Interesting that it takes at least seven talented guys — and their 14 feet — to try to fill Rush Limbaugh’s two shoes.
Whatever your choice, conservatives have an impressive number of voices on AM radio in much of Wyoming.
IT’S CLEAR THE BIG SHOTS at the Pentagon, the U.S. State Department and the White House never had a boss like I had.
I shudder to think about the reception I’d have gotten if I called my boss to tell him I’d abandoned the building I spent $800 million to build, gave away more than 200 aircraft and billions of dollars worth of the latest weapons to our worst enemies. And even so, I still couldn’t keep the promise I’d made to save people who had helped us for 20 years. And then we also were depending on the very people we fought for 20 years to help us leave.
The silence on the other end of the phone would have been deafening.
Then, “You did WHAT?”
We hear a lot about the value of a business background in our government officials. Accountability — having to explain boneheaded decisions to a thrifty, impatient boss — and consequences like losing your job are sadly rare at the highest levels of our government.
IT LOOKS LIKE THE ORGANIZERS of the Lallapalooza music fest in Chicago did a better job of preparing for possible eventualities than our president did preparing for our departure from Afghanistan.
In the immortal words of the late, great Chicago columnist Mike Royko, “I may be wrong, but I doubt it!”
OTHER DOG OWNERS may have been appeased (not me) by the news that upon further deliberation, disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York would NOT be abandoning his dog when he left the governor’s mansion, as previously announced.
It took about a day for the revelation that he would give away the dog for public reaction to pierce his thick gubernatorial skull.
You show me a guy who would ever consider giving up his dog and I’ll show you a guy who would get frisky with the help, lie about the great job he did fighting the pandemic and have to give back the Emmy he got from his moronic, moon-calf celebrity pals in Hollywood.
Certain things reveal a lot about a guy. Willingness to jettison your dog speaks volumes.