Anti-vaxers have many concerns, and most of them are based on confusion about science.
I’m not an expert or even well-educated in science. But I am a believer in it. It has amazed me all my life with its achievements. The discoveries about how other organisms impact our lives is downright scary. It is stuff out of the most chilling sci-fi stories.
Even while we are living with the COVID-19 pandemic, consider how this virus has played hide and seek with us as we try to cope. It changes even as scientists study it and develop tools to control it. When will it quit mutating? Or will it? And what new virus is on the horizon to try and eradicate us? What can we do? What weapons do we have?
Of course this is frustrating for humans. Rumor-mongers with multiple agendas bombard media with their confusing messages. It is difficult to know what to believe or even what to do.
That is, unless we trust our medical experts.
Do they have the all the answers? Of course not. On the other hand, we have been seeking their help for years and consequently our life expectancy has exceeded our wildest expectations.
When I was a kid, I had no idea I would live to see 2022. Polio, mumps, measles, scarlet fever, meningitis and even other diseases like smallpox, whopping cough and tetanus were around then. Some still are, though most could be completely eradicated if vaccines were taken. It was a scary time for parents.
At the turn of the 20th century my grandmother considered it a major achievement to have raised all seven of the children she birthed. Although her second child died of meningitis in her 20s, the other children lived long, productive lives.
Since then, we have lived in a miraculous period of live-saving advances. These advances are regularly reported in science magazines.
Discover just did the “state of science” special in its January-February edition. It reports that in 2022, a groundbreaking vaccine will make all the difference — not just for COVID-19, but potentially for all other diseases as well. Since antibiotics are losing their effectiveness and new monstrous diseases keep appearing, that is good news.
Rapidly developed vaccines have helped our human immune systems resist COVID-19, even as mutations are occurring. The unusual speed of development happened because of groundbreaking advances, especially mRNA vaccines.
The origins of the mRNA vaccine go back to 1980s when Kati Kariko began experimenting with placing messages into cells to instruct them to produce new proteins.
“Cells, it turned out, could be harnessed into producing protein without triggering an immune attack. Furthermore, synthetic MRNA could be used instead of putting an actual virus into the body to produce a vaccine,” according to the Discover article.
Scientists have been researching mRNA flu vaccines for several years. And that put them in a position to respond quickly. Within hours of knowledge of the coronavirus’ genetic sequence, a vaccine was developed. While testing, trials and approval was needed, it was a major advance in vaccine development. MRNA can be produced almost instantly for viruses and will be the technology of choice to develop future vaccines.
This advance is giving researchers hope for combating HIV, influenza and malaria. Its potential for cancer treatment also is very promising.
Further, when scientists finally finished decoding the human genome this year, it opened up the ability to understand and treat genetic diseases. It will likely give them insight into how to treat other disorders.
This mind-boggling research goes on despite the naysayers and conspiracy theorists. Unfortunately, many are ignoring the knowledge and help scientists are providing. The more of us who get vaccines and boosters as needed, the more of us who will live to enjoy the amazing future they are creating.
As with climate change and other challenging issues facing us, scientists have many of the answers or the ability to provide many of them.