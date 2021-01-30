Vengeance?
It can easily be accepted that what the Democratic party and its leaders are doing and are planning to do, is revenge for having their 16 year plan interrupted. I’ve read as much of the plan as I could find. The 16 year plan called for the presidential position to be filled by Hillary Clinton after Obama.
It was quite clearly a move to join a one world government and make America a democratic socialist nation. (Full disclosure, I firmly believe the term Democratic Socialist is an oxymoron. Each naturally cannot exist with the other.)
However, that vengeance goes back in our history much farther than Barack Obama, it goes at least back to the end of the Civil War. The loss of slavery and the way of life it afforded has never been forgotten by Democrats, especially Southern Democrats.
In socialism, the left saw the opportunity for a new kind of slavery of the Americans of African descent. Previous to the Civil Rights movement, such forms of slavery had many different names. Sharecropping was the major one. A method of allowing an individual to farm a piece of land in exchange for a percentage of the crop. The percentage was usually so high it prevented the farmer from leaving and enslaved them economically to the land owner or provider of seed and supply. A cruel system.
As late as the early seventies there were still members of the KKK in the United States Congress: Southern Democrats. At the same time, the new system of economic slavery was well on the way to being probably more successful than any previous excepting further outright bondage. It was called Lyndon Baines Johnson’s Great Society and we are still suffering as a nation the horror and bloodshed of that.
77.3% of Black Americans are born outside of marriage and raised without father. Generations of these families raised living only on the monies doled out by the federal government. Another form of economic slavery. Millions of Americans afraid to vote any way but Democrat, convinced that they will lose their source of income. The very food on their table.
Generations of Black Americans kept down numerically as well as economically. An estimated 19 million African American babies killed since 1973 without ever seeing their mothers face. Aborted in the cruelest ways. (Center for Urban Renewal and Education for both stats)
Now these methods of control and virtual slavery are going to be turned on everyone in our country. The last six decades have been mere practice, learning how to make it work. They know that it is not going to be a simple task. A lot of Americans of every race and creed are not going to just give up, throw their hands in the air and cry, “Oh, well”. That’s why we are going to see more policies like those started by Obama targeted at ruining the economy of so-called red states.
Shutting down the oil wells is just the beginning. Fracking will be stopped. In a short time we will no longer be energy independent. That’s something that really made the left mad. Requiring energy supplies from countries that are essentially our enemies puts America in a weakened position thus it’s easier into force to the world government mold.
President Trump in four short years accomplished what should be considered a minor miracle. We leapt to the top of the economic world mountain again. Energy independence put the United States in a very strong position in the Middle East, which allowed Jared Kushner to negotiate treaties between peoples who had hated each other for millenia.
President Trump will never be awarded the Nobel prize for which he was nominated, because he is not in favor of one world government. But how many lives have been and will be saved by those treaties, providing of course that Biden doesn’t throw them away.
Speaking of, how many executive orders did he sign? I think it was 17 or so. Trump was not allowed to remove Obama orders without a good reason. Something very new in America. Presidents have been reversing the previous orders since we began. I’m wondering if there will be any lawsuits on the current slew of orders from Biden reversing Trump’s executive orders.
Like his mentor, Biden intends to govern by fiat, the Constitution be darned. Harris and Biden both have made it clear what they intend to do to America. Executive orders and force under the slightest pretext.
In his first day in office, Biden killed 52,000 jobs. And that does not take into consideration the small businesses that rely on those workers.
He stopped all new drilling on federal land, something that will drive up the fuel cost, perhaps quite a lot. Rejoining the Paris accords will, according to the International Energy Commission, cost about 6 million jobs worldwide. Joe Biden is not only trying to destroy America, it appears that he is attempting to bring the entire western world down!
The censoring of all things conservative/constitutional has intensified once again. Now anyone associated with the right or, Lord forbid, Trump, can’t even get a book published. Thank God there is still one or two publishers who ignore the ignorance of the left and it’s socialist bosses in the deep state. Worse, Chuck Schumer has ordained that the Senate will try President Trump for inciting to riot starting Feb. 8. By now we all know that facts and evidence have no standing in the actions of the Democrats.
I would love to believe that the people who are working so hard to destroy this country love it as much as I do and truly believe they are doing the right thing. It is difficult to hang onto that hope.
I don’t want this to be an “us against them” situation, but if you are a native of Wyoming or any fly over state, you know that it truly is us against them and has been for years.
We have been treated with contempt for decades. How do we fight what is happening and how do we fix it. May He forgive us for betraying His gift.
All of the orders Biden signed are bad for this country and what he plans is likely worse. However, what concerns me the most is not what the Democratic Party is doing, but that they are doing it.
When does a politician or political group do anything so rude and arrogant unless they feel very secure. Not only secure in their current actions, but secure that the future holds no threat.
The socialist or progressive movement really got going in 1915 with the formation of the Association for Progressive Education and has been in constant forward movement since.
Many are now feeling secure enough to admit to being socialists and I’m sure many more will as well. A secret of socialist success is that they think in centuries, Republicans think only about the next campaign.