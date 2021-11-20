It’s that time of year again when you wear color-coordinated outfits, sport fresh haircuts, display shiny smiles and hug each other for those family photos. Those are the photos that go on the covers of the holiday cards we mail to friends and family.
Who is you’re your holiday photograph? Is it a photo of one or a frame for two? Is it the first photo with the new pink or blue bundle that makes you a family of three? Does it include grandparents, cousins, grandchildren, aunts, uncles and the family pets? Is it a group picture of your circle of friends?
You may hate this tradition. The matchy-matchy uncomfortable clothes, the inconvenience, the idea of creating a Norman Rockwell portrait of a happy family just isn’t your favorite way of spending an afternoon.
However, think about the people who would give anything to have a family, or even one person, to stand next to and pose for a holiday card. They probably dream of their fantasy family. They can visualize the smiles and feel the love they wish for oozing out of the picture. They dream of who they would love to have in their photographs.
Many of us have lost a loved one we wish were still here to be in the photograph. Some of us have fractured families — families separated by geography, illness, division, divorce or death.
If it hasn’t happened yet, there will come a time when the family photo changes. There will come a time when grandparents are gone, children move away and change happens. When this takes place, the photographs of past years become precious possessions, snapshots of times that will never happen again, moments that become memorialized memories.
If you are lucky enough now to have a spouse or family who is planning a family photo shoot and they want you in it, stop begrudging it. If no one is planning it, jump in and be the planner for your family or your group of friends.
Orchestrate the occasion. Get that haircut. Wear matching colors or crazy sweaters. Stand in front of the holiday tree, cozy up on a couch or kick up some dirt in an empty field. Cross your fingers that the babies don’t cry and the dog sits still. Smile the biggest smile you can muster. Make fun poses, crazy poses. Be happy. Be joyful. Be proud. Create a memory.
Understand how lucky you are to have someone standing alongside you in a photograph and in life. Understand how lucky you are that someone wants you in a holiday photo. Be grateful.
And when next year comes around, do it again.
Pennie’s Life Lesson: Don’t miss an opportunity to stand with those you love. Take the photo!