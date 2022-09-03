Referring to things that used to be here but aren’t anymore when giving directions is one of the fun aspects of being an old timer. It’s a form of hazing newcomers. Let these young squirts figure it out like we did.

There’s an old gravel pit down the road where a seismic crew landed a helicopter about 30 years ago, and old coots like me refer to it as “the heliport.” Hasn’t been a helicopter there in decades. It isn’t even a gravel pit anymore after trees were planted there.

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

