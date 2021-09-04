“Hey, Dad. Wanna have a catch?”

It’s easy to explain why men love that new car smell so much, sniff the laundry to see if it has one more wearing in it and pretend to be more handy around the house than we really are.
It’s just a guy thing.
For the same reason we don’t talk to each other much about our emotions or follow a friend to the bathroom when out and about. It’s easier to just write some things off as being “guy things” and leave it at that.
Perhaps that’s why even after more than 100 watchings, I still tear up at the end of “Field of Dreams,” the 1989 baseball classic that hits on so many emotional levels for men. I think it’s because the dynamic between Kevin Costner’s character and his deceased father is so relatable. They loved each other, but couldn’t express it except through sports.
As I’ve seen the movie so many times, I usually will just put it on as background noise while doing something else. That’s how it started that day in February 2020. What I wasn’t prepared for was, while I’ve seen the movie dozens of times and can pretty much quote it by rote, this was the first time watching “Field of Dreams” since my own father died.
He died in early December 2019 and we had his funeral about a week before Christmas. We’re thankful every day that his suffering ended before the COVID-19 pandemic and he didn’t have to live through both that and his progressive dementia.
Speaking at his graveside, I remember telling the extended family and friends there how Dad and I bonded over sports. We may not have seen eye-to-eye on many political or social topics, but could always talk for hours about the Denver Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies or any number of other sports-related issues.
Of course, his opinion was always the “correct” one and he was inflexible — and many times unreasonable — in his views, which would flip-flop one day to the next. And I’ll admit I had some fun poking the bear a bit, throwing out an absurd statement I didn’t believe but knew would get Dad’s dander up.
What I wasn’t prepared for was watching “Field of Dreams” again for the first time after his death and that emotional, tear-jerking ending (32-year-old movie spoiler alert!) when Kevin Costner’s character Ray Kinsella comes face-to-face with his father. In that moment, both he and the audience realize the power of the father-son relationship.
I had that same feeling again this past summer when Major League Baseball put on the first Field of Dreams Game on a field built at the Iowa site of the movie. Before the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees took the field, Coster’s entry and game introduction gave me chills. As he spoke about the power of baseball and the emotion it holds for people, I was thinking again about how sports was the strongest bond Dad and I had.
There really is emotion behind those endless spats over sports, in learning from Dad how to throw and catch a football or grabbing a baseball glove and just having a father-son catch in the backyard.
Always an emotional moment of the film for me, for the first time I was jealous of Costner’s character at the end of the movie with the camera panning out as the father and son have a catch on that magical baseball diamond.
What I wouldn’t give to have one more irrational sports discussion with Dad or hear one more of his lectures on why even the worst John Wayne movie is better than every other film ever made.
One way or another, everybody has their “Field of Dreams” moments, whether the relationship is mother-daughter, between siblings or a favorite uncle or cousin.
In the movie, Costner’s character is repeatedly asked, “Is this Heaven?” And he repeatedly answers, “No, it’s Iowa.”
Decades later standing on that new Field of Dreams, Costner went back to that place.
“There’s probably just one question to answer,” he said. “Is this Heaven? Yes it is.”
I’ll look forward to the Field of Dreams game every season, but it won’t be Heaven without Dad there to watch it with. For now, I’ll just have to wait until I see him again when my time finally comes (hopefully, not for a long time). Then I can finally ask what I’ve been aching to since that first “Field of Dreams” viewing after his death.
“Hey, Dad. Wanna have a catch?”