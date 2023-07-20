Are you part of a group, a team, a school, a club, a crew, a family, a religion, or a community? Of course you are. Humans have a need for connection. We fear isolation. We want to be included and belong. 

We mirror the actions of others to gain acceptance and approval. As a teenager, you may have tasted your first beer at a party. You hated it, but kept sipping until the taste was tolerable. You felt like you were one of the cool kids. You felt like you belonged. 

