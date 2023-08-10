Have you ever driven to work and as you parked your car you can’t remember even driving there? There is a term called Brain Autopilot which is the ability to perform a task or activity without any conscious effort. It is like we are sleeping while we do an activity and only when we wake up do we realize what we have done.

This works because you have driven to work so many times that even if your mind wanders your unconscious muscle memory of repetitively driving to work takes over. When you park it can be a frightening moment when you realize you don’t totally remember the drive. 

