“Stellar spirits are often housed in imperfect bodies. The gift of such a body can actually strengthen a family as parents and siblings willingly build their lives around that child born with special needs.”
– Russell M. Nelson
I fondly recall each and every case wherein I assisted clients adopt a special needs child. A very choice place is reserved in heaven above for parents who voluntarily take on the challenge of nurturing and loving a special needs child.
When I was a den leader, many years ago, one of my cub scouts was Randy Davis. Randy is now my dentist (yes, I am old). Randy and his wife, Haley, adopted a special needs child. Haley graciously agreed to help me with this column. Here, in Haley’s own words, are some of her thoughts about the challenges and blessings associated with raising a special needs child:
“Like most moms, early motherhood seemed overwhelming to me. Performing roles such as chef, accountant, therapist, maid, educator and secretary occasionally seemed like more than I could handle. I felt like I was just starting to get the hang of things and finding my groove with my three little boys. Then, when I was 20 weeks pregnant with my fourth son, I learned about a little boy in Bulgaria with Down syndrome who was on the adoption registry.
“My heart told me that this boy was meant to be in my family, but my mind told me such thoughts were irrational. How was I going to handle four little boys, and another boy with special needs? I saw a picture and video of this beautiful little boy and I cried and cried knowing he was supposed to come to our family. I spent many days on my knees praying and asking my Father in Heaven if this was right for our family. I knew it would not be easy, but I knew without a doubt that this little boy was the final puzzle piece needed to complete our family.
“I began doing all the research I could to prepare. I looked at all the different ways to help a child who is being adopted including the do’s and the don’ts of adoption. I read about Down syndrome and the adjustments that needed to be made. The day finally came for us to pick up our son, Beau, from Bulgaria. I quickly observed that all of my reading and preparation was inconsequential. No book could have envisioned the massive love we all had and have for Beau. That love has changed us forever.
“Beau has now been a member of our family for six years. I often hear people say, ‘Beau is so lucky to have you.’ I respond with ‘I am the lucky one and have gained so much more than Beau has.’ Beau consistently brings a smile to my face when I am down. He is always happy and he forgives me with a hug. Beau teaches his brothers to love unconditionally, to not judge, and to help those in need. Everyone who meets Beau can feel his sweet spirit. His smile lights up a room and his laugh is contagious. When he cries it melts my heart and everyone in the family runs to help him. I know he was sent to our family to teach us more than any school, church, or book ever could.
“There was also no way for me to prepare for the heartache and struggles that would also come with raising a child with special needs. I can handle the feeding, the dressing, the potty training, and other physical demands. I had done this with my other four boys. However, I was not prepared to be a voice and advocate for my son.
“Every day I strive to meet Beau’s needs and wants. For a child who is nonverbal this presents quite a challenge. I want so badly to help and guide Beau. I want to know how his day at school was, who he played with, and who his favorite teacher is. The fact is I do not know. I must try to make decisions that are best for him without his input. I must be a strong voice for him in situations when I don’t know what he wants. Beau has been fortunate to have many people helping him to learn and grow. I regularly communicate with these amazing people and we try to help Beau the best we can.
“Beau has been a blessing to our family. I have watched as each member of our family has changed and grown into better people because of Beau. I see my family learning and loving in ways that I previously thought were not possible. Like all moms, I wonder if I am good enough. I pray every day that Beau knows I want nothing but the best for him. I also pray every day thanking God for this blessing in my life. My final prayer is that some day when we are in heaven together and Beau can use his words, he will tell me that he loves me. In that moment, he will say, ‘Mom, thank you for trying.’ I look forward to that day more than words can express.”
My friend Jeffrey R. Holland was spot on when he testified, “I bear witness of that day when loved ones whom we knew, to have disabilities in mortality, will stand before us glorified and grand; breathtakingly perfect in body and mind. What a thrilling moment that will be.”
Happy Mother’s Day.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com