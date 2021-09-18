During his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Wade Boggs pointed out the influence his father had in his life, famously saying, “Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.”
I’m inclined to agree and would add that anyone can be a mother, but it takes someone special to be a mom. That’s why I’m not embarrassed to admit that I’m a mamma’s boy. Not a week goes by that I don’t talk to Mom on the phone and know that — sadly — today we have lots of mothers out there, but few moms.
In this case, Mom is Florence Johnson, but everyone calls her Lisa. It’s a name she took for herself as a girl because, let’s be honest, what kid wants be called Florence? Growing up, it was always easy to tell who was calling for Mom. If the caller asked for Florence, it was a family member; anybody else asked for Lisa.
Mom also did something many stay-at-home parents fail at — she actually raised her kids. She never watched a soap opera or daytime television and didn’t spend her days eating cucumber sandwiches and sipping tea with her girlfriends. She entertained us, did arts and crafts, taught us piano and an appreciation for music and, most importantly, she put us to work.
While I’m sure at the time I was much less appreciative of it, Mom made sure we kids all had chores and that we did them. If we didn’t, there were consequences that were followed through with. When tall enough, we were taught to use the washing machine. We were expected to work in the yard and garden and keep our rooms clean (at least as clean as you can reasonably expect a kid to).
Probably the lesson with the most impact on her children came in 1982. That was the year we were told the television set “broke” and we were without the boob tube for a year. Of course at first, it was the most tragic thing to ever happen to a 13-year-old and his two younger siblings.
At first, we tried to spend as much time at our friends’ houses as we could so we could watch TV with them, but Mom was wise to that. Instead, we were allowed to invite them over to play with us. We were forced to find more creative ways to entertain ourselves, which we quickly learned to do because the alternative was Mom finding something for us to do.
It also meant more creative ways to get in trouble, but that’s another column.
The drought finally ended that Christmas when Santa gave me a small 12-inch black-and-white television set, but by then the lessons already had been learned. I had more fun without television and had developed a love for reading I likely would never have cultivated had there been TV around.
Thanks, Mom, for being more than a mother and being that special woman in your children’s lives.
And now, a quick Mom story:
“My brother once brought home a monkey.”
That’s a little tidbit Mom once threw into a conversation about something totally different. She was recounting a prank my Uncle Ray (her older brother) once played involving a tarantula he found lurking in a box of bananas at a grocery store he worked in.
In saying he liked to play pranks, she interjected that sentence about the monkey, then went on with the tarantula story.
Long story short, Uncle Ray put the spider in a bakery bag and left it on the kitchen counter for his siblings to find.
But after finishing that story, Mom was ready to go and started to hang up.
“What a minute!” I nearly shouted into the phone. “You can’t just casually say, ‘My brother once brought home a monkey,’ and leave it at that!”
From what I gathered, Uncle Ray one day just showed up with a pet monkey, which Mom said smelled pretty bad and didn’t last very long as Papa probably made him get rid of it.
She didn’t remember if the monkey had a name or any hijinks it caused, so I guess it was more interesting just leaving it at Uncle Ray “once brought home a monkey.”