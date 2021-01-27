Civility, pleaseI realize that I’m an Independent in a sea of Republicans, but the Wednesday, Jan. 16 opinion page commentaries bothered me deeply.
I hope two all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, listened to President Biden’s inaugural speech where he called for unity! If any political party members continue the negative comments about the other party, that happened in the past; please let the dogs lie and move forward to make America great again and not divided.
I, maybe naively, still believe in: the greatness of the United States and the worth of every person regardless of color, religion, or political affiliation, and I value our Constitution, even with its flaws due to interpretations by many.
I’d also like to comment on John Walker’s commentary about “kindness” and I appreciate his positive approach in the present day political scene. Let’s try promoting that instead of the negativity, hate, and anger that blankets our nation.
Sherril Bailey
Rawlins