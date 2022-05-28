Rawlins got a huge wakeup call this year about our water infrastructure. Obviously, we are going to have to be vigilant until it gets repaired.

But I have some questions for the decision-makers as they move forward with their plan.

We have plenty of water rights. I think we need to be able to fully access those sources in a more timely fashion. So, I wonder why we are doing this over a three- to five-year span? Can we not finance it with a bond or some type of borrowing and get it done more quickly, same as if any of us needs to fix our personal plumbing?

I understand that we need to conserve water, but not everyone has sprinkling systems. It seems the 10-6 schedule is going to sentence many of us to graveyard watering. What about 8-8? I would like to be able to go to my cabin or visit friends without being limited by rationing and unreasonable watering hours.

Why not regulate financially? Right now, we have a basic rate. If we use more than that, perhaps the rate should be higher if use is excessive. In other words, use self-rationing.

Let residents decide how they are going to use their determined water allotment.

I have always used lots of water in the summer because I grow much of my food. I also have ornamental plants. I have gradually converted areas of my lawn to more productive use. Still, I am already thinking of various other ways I can conserve water.

My priorities for water would be gardening. I would rather have dirty vehicles, short showers, full laundry loads once a week and full dishwasher or hand washing for dishes to enable me to grow that food.

Yes, if I have to, I can invest in timers and an above-ground sprinkling system. But not everyone can afford to do that. I have asked around and there are lots of people who don’t have sprinkling systems and can’t afford them.

Alternative solutions need to found.

Barbara Parsons

Rawlins

