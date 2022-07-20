Letter to the editor Calls out campaign sign vandalism Jul 20, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brent Bien’s campaign signs have been disappearing from the corner of 11th and Spruce. We replaced the missing sign yet again today.Early evening we drove by to check on the sign. It was painted red.This is a clear message. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, someone is against Brent Bien because he is a strong pro-life candidate.Red paint has all the earmarks of Jane’s Revenge as being the culprit. Yes, we will replace this sign too. We support life!Roni JaureRawlinsEditor’s note: Jane’s Revenge is a reference to a militant pro-abortion group formed in response to the leak of a draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wade Revenge Politics Law Brent Bien Sign Jane Roe Earmark Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Dozens of oil refinery workers laid off Cedars Health to close Rawlins clinic, lay off employees Girlfriend of murder suspect arrested in California RHS, UW grad appointed as District Court judge 'Date night' gone wrong: Man suspected of killing, trying to dismember another at local motel Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.