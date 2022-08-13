...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Wyoming, including the
following areas, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with
additional heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Someone wrote a letter generating the headline "Cheney a traitor, not a hero."
To whom is she a traitor? Is it the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys of the Wyoming Republican Party? The ones who parade in flak jackets and ammunition or ride in the back of pickups with guns and flags?
This group of little people support a fascist who will destroy the Constitution and democracy of the United States. Not one source of media has avoided showing the fascist planning, leading and guiding the crowd to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to "put him in power." Those who choose to be deaf and blind are quite pitiful, really.
Liz Cheney is not a member of this group. Is this what makes her a traitor? Liz still supports killing the grizzlies and wolves, polluting energy sources, limited economic development, cutting benefits to veterans. She's a true Wyomingite in these respects. I totally disagree with her on the majority of her positions.
So why am I voting for Liz in this election?
As Liz has said, "truth matters." Truth has to be fought for, protected and honored. Our country is at risk. Our freedom is challenged. Many of us are children or grandchildren of World War I, World War II and the Korean War, as well as peers and classmates of Vietnam veterans.
For the veterans who shared their stories, their horrors and their trials, we are eternally indebted. These are the true fighters, protectors and honorable men and women. We never found this history "boring" or learned about it through video in history class. We lived it.
Our freedoms, constitution and democracies have never been free. The veterans earned them for us. If lies, badgering and mockery put our country at risk of demise, facts have been presented and are still developing to stop those who threaten our country.
Liz Cheney is supporting the work and sacrifice of the veterans we called dad, grandpa and brother. Their work is invaluable to the stability of the United States as it kept the fascists out of power.