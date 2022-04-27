...Elevated to Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions with
low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds
of 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts at 20 to 25 mph possible.
Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, southern Nebraska
Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is
discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
I wish to comment on the criminal court case against the four hunters who crossed corners to hunt.
The issue before the court is did the hunters violate private property law by crossing airspace at the corners, which private property owners say is theirs.
The real issue in my eyes is whether entering or crossing private property to access public lands for any lawful purpose is illegal. People and lawyers argue all day on the issue, and they have made it a confusing issue while sidestepping the actual law.
In 1885, the Congress of the United States passed a law stating specifically that none shall hinder the free lawful access to all public land (i.e. Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service. State land does not apply since the federal government gave that land to the states to make their own rules on.
All congressional commentary on the same, and all Supreme Court rulings and commentary on the same law, specifically state that crossing private land to access public land is not an illegal act. Legal scholars agree that the context at the time that the law was made is what carries the most weight.
Well, the above is the context in that none shall keep another from crossing private land to access public land beyond. As important as this issue is the federal rule that no state shall make a law contrary to federal law where the federal law is already in effect.
So the bottom line issue should be in this court case and generally is whether the Wyoming trespass law is illegal. The obvious answer is yes.
All the states that have made it illegal to cross corners, or private property, to access public land have written an illegal law.
More importantly, the federal law states that for any law or verdict that is made that contradicts an already-existing law, it is the court’s duty to overturn the law that contradicts an already existing federal law.