As we are all aware, the city of Rawlins has been doing damage control on water issues that don’t seem to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel anytime soon.
However, that’s not my concern today. What I am concerned about as a casual observer is the current City Council, and I will preface this by suggesting not all members on the council have this attitude, seems to be micro-managing the city manager and attempting to do the same with some staff.
First, let’s define what micro-managing is: to manage or regulate very closely, often in a manner regarded as meddlesome or counterproductive.
Some other useful points to consider is that micro-managers tend to become bogged down in the minutiae of individual project strands, losing the ability to see the bigger picture. They often believe they are the only people capable of effective decision making, and those on the receiving end find themselves having to request approval about everything, which will eventually diminish self-confidence and hinders productivity.
Micro-managers have an obsession with constant updates, which generally results in people spending more time producing updates or reports rather than focusing on what they are employed to do.
If you recall, a few months ago the discussion was about an administrative assistant because the city manager was working on average of 70 to 80 hours weekly. This also suggests employees have to justify every decision made because they are not trusted to do their jobs.
This council started off with a bang, but as it becomes more settled in I am seeing the same mindset rear its ugly head, and I have firsthand experience watching elements of council micro-managing former city managers and attempting to do the same with staff.
If anything is to be learned with this group, I hope they step back, re-evaluate their managing style allow those in their positions to do their jobs without the constant need to know what is happening.
I understand the urgency with the water issue; however, this administration and staff are working to remedy the problem. Let’s not forget decades of neglect won’t be fixed overnight, and expecting it to get accomplished in that timeframe usually creates larger problems because shortcuts are being made and the fine details are ignored, which spells disaster.
There is a fine line between the right and wrong way to manage people.
The council’s job is not to manage, but act as the legislative branch of the city government, as well as its policy-making body.
If they aren’t careful, we will see a mass exodus of good people taking their talents elsewhere because the idea of power and control has gone to some people’s heads.
Food for thought, that’s just my 2 cents.
Patrick Gonzales
Rawlins