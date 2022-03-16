My family and I spent the weekend in Casper watching the state basketball tournament, something we haven’t done since our daughter played five years ago.
We were fortunate to able to attend the championship game between the Rawlins boys and our Douglas Bearcats. As we watched the two crowds from across the arena, I was reminded of the fierce rivalry between Douglas and Rawlins that has been there for as long as I can remember.
I’ll admit, I didn’t care for Rawlins years ago, but I’ve been blessed to have one of your girls in my (Chadron, Nebraska) house playing basketball with my daughter this last year. Olyvia Pacheco has become a bright spot for the CSC Eagles and a blessing to my family!
I sat in the stands and thought about the years of rivalries I was a part of, and now I call one of your girls my own. I watched the two crowds — that likely couldn’t stand each other — and realized that these rivalries can be fun and healthy, but often times also bring division where division shouldn’t be.
As parents, we often take offense for things that aren’t ours to take. Instead, we should be setting an example in love and respect, teaching them that ultimately sports about something greater — winning with honor is just as important as losing with honor.
We need to be encouraging them through these challenges, knowing that all of this is preparing them for future challenges.
On Friday night, I witnessed a Douglas adult fan rip, taunt and humiliate the student section from Powell that sat behind her, and it broke my heart! The kids likely said something that frustrated this lady, but her actions after a tough loss were flat ugly and embarrassing!
Then on Saturday, watching Rawlins respond to their win was refreshing, and No. 14 on the boys team (Ashton Barto) is nothing but class! You all can be very proud of your team, your fans and the support you give your athletes!
You have some great kids and I’m proud to call you my Wyoming neighbor!