As a former City of Rawlins employee and resident of Rawlins, I see our city government in distress. I don’t know what the answer is, and I don’t know how to fix it, but I do know we all better start paying attention.
As for Title 19, this isn’t the first time a situation like this has surfaced, and it won’t be the last. Here is what I know:
- Title 19 is over 100 pages;
- It was presented for review at staff meetings, work sessions, planning commission meetings and three City Council meetings, one of which included a public hearing;
- The city manager, city attorney, city clerk, fire chief, police chief, DDA director, parks and rec director, finance director, public works director, planning commission members, seven City Council members and the public had the opportunity to review and question the changes;
- It cost hundreds of dollars to publish the ordinance and an unknown number of staff hours.
And now, the entire Title 19 is being rescinded. To try to blame one person or board is inexcusable. I know from experience that our city government is skilled at being reactive, but not so good at being proactive.
The city has hardworking, dedicated employees, most of whom go above and beyond for our city. However, since January 2020, the city has lost a city manager, city clerk, deputy city clerk, finance director, fire chief, police chief, parks and rec director, public works director and community development director, along with numerous employees from most of these departments. This equates to a lot of institutional knowledge gone.
The city has antiquated infrastructure, and is in need of road work, water and sewer line replacements, and has already experienced a water shortage this summer.
City government is serious business that takes years of knowledge, experience and unified effort to run proficiently. We all need to do our part to help our city by attending work sessions, council meetings, and becoming knowledgeable on the issues, procedures and laws.
Sheri Shillinger
Rawlins