Staffers stand up for county assessor
Hello, I’m Kendall Robinson, deputy assessor in Carbon County, longtime resident and avid hunter, fisher and outdoorswoman.
I have always been active in many aspects of Carbon County and am happy to call it home.
I am Mabel Raymond, also a deputy assessor, fourth-generation rancher, volunteer firefighter and volunteer member of the Carbon County Emergency Management Center.
We have been involved in Carbon County the majority of our lives and are very passionate about the place where we live and the people who live here.
As a lot of us know, this recent election has caused a lot of contention focused around the Assessor’s Office. We did not want to speak on this matter because we don’t believe that false allegations and negative impressions being spread deserve to be acknowledged. We also believe that we in the Assessor’s Office have proven our devotion to Carbon County through our actions and constant effort to learn and improve.
Despite those beliefs, we feel the residents of Carbon County deserve to hear the truth. This is only meant to give a clear picture of the current administration, not to put down anyone who disagrees.
We have worked in the Assessor’s Office for a combined seven years and have seen tremendous progress the office has made since we first started near the beginning of Assessor Renee Snider’s term.
We’ve never been around a more dedicated group than the women in our office right now, and that should be credited to Snider.
To inspire your employees to do their best you must be willing to work just as hard as they do, if not harder, and Renee out-works us all on a regular basis. She is at the office an hour before everyone, many times does not take lunch and often can be found working evenings and weekends during our busiest times of the year.
In the past few years, it has been very hard to find employees due to the pandemic and other factors, and even through this our office has not had turnover that could have been avoided. We credit this to how supportive and understanding Renee is.
Though she does not determine our salary, she consistently advocates for raises. More importantly, she does the small things to make sure we all know she appreciates us, whether that is buying everyone breakfast, thoughtful personalized gifts for holidays or just taking the time to listen when life gets hard.
There is never a doubt that she values us not just as employees, but also as people.
Another thing that has been brought up is the attendance of statewide assessor meetings. I (Mabel) personally had the privilege of attending last winter’s assessor meeting with Renee and am hoping to be able to tag along more in the future. With that being said, our office is working tirelessly to get all properties up to date, which requires us to be in the office.
Renee attends and participates in every assessor meeting even if she can only attend over Zoom (which is a very common practice post-pandemic), allowing her to be in the office supporting her employees as well as available to other offices and to the public.
It has been said that it is impossible to keep property taxes low.
While the Assessor’s Office has rules and regulations from the Department of Revenue that we must follow, there is a range allowed by the DOR within which the assessor can choose to assess. The assessor must be within 95% and 105% of the market value.
Renee, as she promised in her campaign in 2018, has stayed on the low end of this range, keeping the taxes as low as possible for the residents of Carbon County even when pressured by the DOR to raise her level of assessment.
She has stood strong for Carbon County.
While it is important for taxpayers to keep taxes as low as possible, it is also important that we bring in revenue for the county. We do this in many different ways, but one of the main forms of new income comes from us and Shannon Vyvey as field deputies visiting properties and documenting buildings that were either missed in the past or were built without a building permit.
Staying on top of new buildings allows us to bring in new revenue for the county while staying fair and equal, which is always our main goal.
“Fair and equal” is not only the law, it’s the main priority of every individual employed by the Assessor’s Office and is emphasized by Renee in performing the duties of her elected position.
In closing, we appreciate your time reading this letter because this is a matter near and dear to our hearts and one that is very important for the residents of our great county.
We do not believe that a change in leadership would be beneficial in any way. In fact, we believe it would be a detriment to the huge amount of progress our office has made in the last four years and would impact the county and taxpayers in ways they would not recover from for years to come.
We humbly ask you to hear us and reach out with any questions or concerns as this is something that affects us all. We will never claim that our office is perfect, but can say without doubt that everyone there is always striving to gain more knowledge and perform at the highest level possible, which would not be possible without support from Assessor Renee Snider.
We would be honored to someday be able to carry on her legacy, but as of now there is no one else we want to guide us in this career.
Carbon County will always deserve the best and most dedicated, and that is what we have. Please give us the chance to continue improving. Let’s keep doing things right.
Mabel Raymond
Kendall Robinson
Carbon County