I’ve read that Sen. Liz Cheney is not doing well in the polls. Some Wyomingites apparently are thinking of abandoning her in the election.
Why? For her truth-telling about a fellow republican? For putting on record someone who was videotaped engaging in leading a violent attempt to overthrow our government? For revealing that a sitting president suggested that the vice president should be murdered?
I suppose that’s something we don’t want to believe or hear about.
Isn’t she the DNA-certifiable Wyoming conservative who has been a stalwart leader for you for the last five years? Is there somewhere in your Wyoming conservative values book that says truth-telling is a transgression punishable by immediate rejection and abandonment? Or is it that truth-telling should only be reserved for special occasions?
Without truth-telling there are only fictional stories created to make us think the world is really flat and any of the candidates can just declare/announce that they won an election, without regard for the certifiable results of the election process.
Also that s/he who announces it loudest is clearly the winner. Then everybody will want a bigger and louder bullhorn.
I wish you well in your deliberations from a New Mexican who is grateful for this Wyoming senator’s leadership.