I’ve read that Sen. Liz Cheney is not doing well in the polls. Some Wyomingites apparently are thinking of abandoning her in the election.

Why? For her truth-telling about a fellow republican? For putting on record someone who was videotaped engaging in leading a violent attempt to overthrow our government? For revealing that a sitting president suggested that the vice president should be murdered?

