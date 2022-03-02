In 1992 when I was the academic dean at William Penn College, we initiated an exchange program with the Cherkasy Pedagogical Institute in Ukraine.
The program was suggested by a local Rotary Club member who had visited Ukraine following the collapse of the Soviet Union. In spring 1993, we brought six students and two professors (a married couple) to Oskaloosa, Iowa.
One vignette seems pertinent given how Russia seems hell-bent on crushing an independent Ukraine, and the Wyoming Legislature seems hell-bent on dumbing down education in Wyoming.
Several weeks into the new semester, a political science professor came into my office to report that he had gotten into a serious row with two of the Ukrainian students in his class.
He was discussing post-World War I realignments in Europe and spent some time talking about the Holodomor of 1932-35. Stalin, fearful that a growing independence sentiment in Ukraine would threaten his hold on the country, basically starved Ukraine into submission by appropriating its crops to feed starving Russians. Credible estimates put the death toll from starvation at 3.9 million.
The Ukrainian students were outraged and before the class was over were in a shouting match with the professor. There was no famine, they said, and it was a lie that Stalin deliberately starved Ukrainians.
The students, you see, had been educated in Soviet Ukraine. The Holodomor had been covered up since 1935; it was forbidden to talk about it, and it certainly was not in the textbooks from which students there were learning. The Ukrainian students were convinced that American students were being fed a plate of propaganda. They were outraged that their knowledge of Ukrainian history was challenged because, well, they were Ukrainian.
As I watch the Wyoming Legislature dictate what can and cannot be taught in our schools, I am reminded of those students. Legislation that puts lines of inquiry and specific bodies of knowledge off limits will put our students in the same position our Ukrainian students found themselves in — challenging facts with nothing but a reservoir of ignorance and indignation.