...Elevated to Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions with
low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds
of 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts at 20 to 25 mph possible.
Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, southern Nebraska
Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is
discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
The Rawlins mayor recently said, "We shouldn't point fingers at who is responsible" for the city of Rawlins and Sinclair residences, businesses and travelers who went without water for a week in March.
However, some fingers should be pointed for not having the pretreatment plant operating.
For those of us who have been around long enough to remember, construction (on the pretreatment plan) began in 1999. It was designed and has been used to treat 8 million gallons of water a day and to run through all four diatomaceous earth filters.
In 2002, this plant treated between 5 and 6 million gallons of water day to provide 1,200 gallons a minute for the seedlings at the new golf course to take root. At the time, the piping for secondary water to the golf course wasn't complete, forcing Rawlins to send treated water.
The pretreatment plant has operated as needed over the years. The last time it was operated was in 2020.
Since then, false claims have been made that the plant is no longer in working order. Is this so the city can get emergency funding from the state?