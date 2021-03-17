About access through private landsI read with interest the article in the Rawlins Times last Wednesday by Stephen Dow about hunting access.
Rep. Cyrus Western R-Big Horn talked about having to walk 10 miles to get to a section of public land for hunting because he couldn’t walk in a straight line across private land. In another instance he had to hike 10 extra miles down a canyon and up a canyon and through some timber just to get to where he wanted to go because it was difficult to access.
He said more than 3 million acres of public land are landlocked, making them difficult or impossible to access. He has sponsored HB 122 to change that through fully funding the Game and Fish Department’s Access Yes program to increase hunter access.
It is suggested in order to fund the program to jump the price of the conservation stamp from $12.50 to $21. As a senior citizen on limited income, that’s kind of steep, plus I no longer can do the ‘walk-in’ business to hunt ‘roadless’ areas. I have to be able to drive my pickup close enough to drag my game harvest to my pickup in order to load it.
In addition to the proposed price increase of the conservation stamp, game permits go up in price every year and hunting is almost becoming a rich man’s sport. There needs to be some sort of cap on the hunting fees.
Larry Ray
Rawlins