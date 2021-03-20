A deeply appreciated thank you
To say, "you made my weeks", would be putting it mildly. Our copy of The Rawlins Times for Feb. 20 arrival on Monday in record speed.
I needed the very nice coverage you gave my wife and me. I had just put her in the hospital after a fall,and been waiting for a phone call telling me about my son's surgery for esophageal cancer. (I had to look it up in Webster’s).
The news was all good and your coverage made the sun shine again.
Of course, now I must get three more copies of that issue if that would be possible. If you would be so kind as to supply them. I have included a check to cover the cost.
If it is not enough please let me know. If it is too much, have a cup of coffee on me.
Thanks so much for a real boost (or maybe boot?).
Don Blakslee
Editor’s note: On Feb. 20, the Rawlins Times ran a front page article on the 70th anniversary of Don and Marjorie (Garten) Blakeslee, formerly of Rawlins for 50 years who now reside in Kansas.
All of us at the Rawlins Times, as well (as we are sure) everyone in Rawlins and Carbon County wish Godspeed to Marjorie as well as the couple’s son who had surgery for esophageal cancer.