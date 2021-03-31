Carbon County School District One at its regular meeting Feb 25 made an appointment to the recreation board who is not a citizen of Carbon County.
I refer to W.S. 18-9-202, which says that the board of trustees appointed under W.S. 18-9-201(a) (for recreation districts) shall be comprised of not fewer than five (5) members appointed in accordance with and serving staggered terms in the same manner as W.S. 18-9-102(a).
W.S. 18-9-102(a) say that the board of trustees shall be composed of not less than five nor more than nine competent citizens of the county appointed by the board of commissioners.
So what determines if you are a citizen of a county? Also, you can only be a citizen of one county, you can own property in multiple counties and pay property tax, but that doesn’t make you a resident of those counties.
(1) What is the address on your Driver’s Licence. That is a very important document beside allowing you to drive, it is also used to identify who you are and your address. You are only allowed one address on your license that is where you live.
(2) Where are you registered to vote? You are only allowed to vote in the county, town, district,etc that you are a resident of. What proof do you show when you go to vote but your driver license with address and picture on it.
(3) A person’s vehicle where are they registered? What is the address on the registration?
So why are these statutes so important ? It means that the people are represented by residents of that county, town, district, etc.; in this case Carbon County School District One Recreation Board.
I would suggest you go to school board minutes of Feb. 25 and look at the minutes, look at the address on the applicants for the rec. board. The school knew of these statutes.
This is not about anyone, it is about following the law. These are my own personal opinions and thoughts.
Mike Young
Rawlins