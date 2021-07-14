For better or worse, the garden is what it is for the season. How it turns out depends on hard work. But it can be a labor of love for the avid gardener.
Weeds will take over, if they aren’t controlled. Instead of getting down on your hands and knees, use a small shovel to turn them under between the rows. They will rot and enrich the soil. The remaining weeds too close for the spade are quickly pulled.
Growing plants need to be fed. Scatter the always dependable alfalfa pellets at the base. They can also be fed other organic fertilizers. These include compost, aged manures, bone and blood meal, and fish emulsion. Onions especially are heavy feeders. But, if the weeds are kept down, they are fed regularly and given plenty of water, Rawlins gardeners can grow enough onions for most of the next year.
Potatoes are another productive garden plant in Rawlins. It is important though to hill/mound up the soil several times around each plant. They need a nice bunch of loose, friable soil to grow those delicious tubers. As you do that, bury weeds or pull to make sure the weeds aren’t competing with them for nutrients.
By now the bean plants should be strong and healthy. Again, keep the weeds out of their rows. Pole beans need support, like a tomato cage, for them to flourish. It is beneficial to hill soil around the base of the support to retain moisture. Since beans are legumes that add nitrogen to the soil, they don’t need nitrogen, but a side dressing of compost will make them happy.
Beets, carrots, chard and other plants need to be thinned unless they were meticulously spaced during planting. It may be painful to pull up growing plants, but those remaining will appreciate the space and nutrients they need. Think about the size they will attain if given enough space and ruthlessly thin.
Remember that the PH of Rawlins water is very alkali. Regularly water acid-loving plants like potatoes, strawberries and raspberries with a 5% vinegar solution to counter that. There is also garden sulphur that can be added from time to time.
A chemist friend actually poured battery acid where he wanted his raspberry patch to be. He said the soil bubbled like the soda vinegar experiment we did as kids. He said it was quite safe to eat the raspberries. It wasn’t dangerously toxic. It is a good idea to buy a PH meter to guide you as you alter soil chemistry, though.
For those with rose bushes, keep the dead blossoms cut off two leaf branches down. When the first bloom has finished, it is beneficial to fertilize. Epson salts and blood and bone meal can be dug in around the base. You can also buy a mix just for roses.
Trim the peony bushes a bit after they bloom to keep them tidy. Do leave foliage to keep the plants healthy. Daisies will bloom again in the fall, if you cut off the spent blossoms.
Cut the oriental poppies back to six or so inches above the ground. It doesn’t seem to hurt them, and you can tuck some quick-growing annual plants around them. Pot marigolds work nicely, and I usually have a bunch of volunteers that I set aside for this purpose.
I have encouraged you to grow lots of herbs in your unfenced areas, as they are deer resistant. Be sure and enjoy them in your cooking or tuck them, like lavender, into your closets to enjoy their refreshing scents.
At the end of July or the beginning of August, harvest your garlic. Prepare a new bed and plant new cloves soon after to give them time to get a good start before the growing season ends.
The onions are beginning to bulb, but likely will grow for another month. When their tops die back and fall over, it will be harvest time.
If you planted your snap peas in a cool spot, you will continue to enjoy new peas. Early radishes are likely through, but start some new ones at the end of July or August, and keep them wet as they germinate.
Enjoy getting your hands in that soil. It is supposed to keep you healthy!
Barbara Parsons is a longtime resident of Rawlins. She writes a gardening column and upon occasion an editorial column.