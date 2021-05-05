There are a lot of things the Left is doing that are absolutely wrong if you want a free nation. On this list are things they expect us all to do or to believe in. I will not and I do not.
I was born in the greatest country on earth and I don’t apologize for that. My ancestors worked and died to build this country. I don’t apologize for that. I am Caucasian, I don’t apologize for that. Skin color is the result of evolutionary traits designed for survival. That is all. Character is everything, color is nothing.
Being black does not make you a victim. Your ideals and behavior make you a victim. Stand up straight and take charge of your life. Being white does not make you racist. Your behavior and speech make you a racist.
Race is not an excuse for criminal behavior. There is no excuse for criminal behavior. I believe that critical race theory and the 1619 project are both pure “bull hockey.” Both are being used to indoctrinate and control the behavior of our young adults and are based on lies. Both are now being taught at West Point. God help us all.
The leaders of our warriors, those we count on for protection from foreign enemies (like China), are being deliberately divided along racial lines by that poison. When you are under fire you have to be able to completely trust all your comrades. How can that happen when such indoctrination is spread among your ranks. This is treason.
Racism is systemic in America, everywhere a Democrat has top authority; governor, mayor, up to and including president. Racial division is absolutely necessary for the Democratic Party to achieve its goals.
Racial division in America was hugely exacerbated by President Obama and was done so intentionally. He strongly encouraged groups like BLM and Antifa to continue their destructive path and to always blame whites. He encouraged a hatred of police to such an extent police murders have gone up 100% according to DOJ records. The nations front line protectors have become targets.
Those who attack police or other first responders should be treated with the most severe punishment. They are not. Most generally when someone murders an officer you rarely hear of the attacker once they are arrested if at all. It is not the same for the police officer who shoots a perpetrator.
The recent trial of Officer Chauvin was an embarrassment to all civilized people. At least one juror has already admitted they were terrorized by BLM and Antifa and that it did effect their decision. Well, duh!
The judge in the case was also clearly in fear and allowed his decisions to be guided by that fear. He made decisions that virtually guaranteed a successful appeal to the upper court. Afraid to make a strong decision when it should have been made. Will the appeals court act the same way? Chauvin may actually be guilty, who knows. He didn’t get a fair trial.
What does this say about our courts, our judges, our people, for crying out loud. Michelle Obama once said she was finally proud of her country, I am no longer proud.
I am a Christian and I do not apologize for that. To say God is real is an understatement. I believe that God needs to be back in our schools and our government. It’s what our founders intended.
There is no such thing as “separation of church and state.” The phrase was taken from a letter written by President Jefferson to a church in Philadelphia and taken completely out of context. The attack on Christianity began over 100 years ago, it is not a new thing.
I believe that Blacks in America are the luckiest Blacks in the world and the Left will do everything within their power to keep that knowledge from the public. The current pseudo-slavery system we call the remnants of the Great Society — or more commonly — welfare, is a purely political creation of the Democratic party. Those who have seen through the façade have gone on to have amazingly successful lives. I wish that for all of them.
I categorically refuse to bend to the will of the Left and their Chinese masters. Yes, I said masters. Evidence collected and verified by Sydney Powell and Mike Lyndell in association with several other organizations clearly verifies that China not only interfered with the election on behalf of the Democratic party, they actually controlled it. This evidence is being prepared for the SCOTUS.
The only reason we know is because Trump got so many votes it broke their algorithm, the formula underestimated how many he would get. Check out Absolute Proof and Absolute Interference.
Like nearly everything in America, the new vote tabulating machines nearly every state purchased since 2016 were made in China. As you will see they were prepared for the election.
I am not and will not ever be politically correct. PC was the first step in the move toward thought control we now call the cancel culture.
The American Left did not invent that, they just used it. After all, historical evidence clearly shows it works.
I firmly believe there are two sexes, male and female. That’s all. Marriage is between one man and one woman. I’m a western conservative. Let and let live until a line is crossed. You can love and live any way you choose, but don’t shove it in my face or my neighbors face.
I have had family in this country since the very beginning, and I firmly believe this is the greatest country the world has ever known. To attack it is to attack me. BLM and ANTIFA have declared they are Marxist/Communist organizations and their goal is the destruction of America. They wish to bite the hand that feeds them.
I know that the media and most leftist politicians spread lies and disinformation about the police treatment of Black Americans. I know that three times as many whites are killed by police as Blacks. There have been 312 officer involved shootings since the first of the year, only 33 involved blacks. They are being lied to and anyone who attempts to give the truth is attacked without mercy.
It’s high time we all stood up, straightened our backs, looked the left straight in the eye and said “No,, I will not bend to your threats or your terror.”
We need to begin to work together, shoulder to shoulder, wind in our faces. We silent majority have been lazy and complacent for far too long and we are paying a high price.
Rusty Rogers resides in Saratoga and writes columns for the Rawlins Times.