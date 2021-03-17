Onions and garlic can be used to spice up most any dish on your menu. They grow well in Rawlins and worth every inch or garden space.
Early last fall I planted my garlic bed that we will harvest in late July. Now, I plant them as a companion to onions, as is a good companion plant that repels maggots and other insect larvae that often infest onions and radishes in the spring.
Break apart some heads and plant a clove base down every six inches of so in the onion rows. (Later remember to put them in the radish rows.) These spring planted garlic plants won’t grow as big heads as those that got a head start from last year’s planting, but can still be used in cooking.
Onions can be planted as soon as the soil has dried out a bit and can be prepared. Start with newly harvested onion plants from reputable suppliers. Ask around town to see if they will be available, or order them from a reputable supplier.
You will grow big onions more successfully with little onion plants than dormant bulbs. Suppliers usually sell them by the bundle of 50. I like Dixondale.com farms in Texas. They supply a variety of long season ones.
Pay attention to storage times of each variety. Some delicious varieties aren’t good keepers, so plan to use them first after harvest. Yellow onions are the hardiest, but white and red are milder and tastier.
You need optimal growing conditions for big onions. They need lots of sun. Luckily, those sunny areas dry out first in the spring. And they need a neutral, well-drained soil, 6.0-7.5. PH meters are inexpensive and easy to use. Our soil is alkali. Our water is often over 8. So, each time you water you increase that imbalance. A soil rich in organic matter helps keep soil neutral. Additionally, regular 2-5 % vinegar, side applications can help keep the balance for most of your plants.
Enrich the soil where you plant onions with organic material or well-aged manure. Bone or blood meal, green sand or alfalfa pellets can be worked in moderation. Alfalfa pellets supply nitrogen and conditions your soil with organic matter, too.
Dig trenches and create hills. Heel the onions in near the top of the hills.
Give your onions at least an inch of water per week. Onions need lots of moisture. They also benefit from a drink of manure tea, alfalfa pellet tea or diluted fish emulsion weekly.
Check the plants each morning for a couple weeks after planting, to make sure they remain planted until new roots are grown. Worms and crawlers often dislodge them during their nightly forays.
Pull weeds regularly, as they grow. Don’t let them shade or steal nutrients from your onions.
Pay special attention to the needs of onions during their early season growth. At the beginning their new growth is in new roots and the green leaves on top. Once the top is formed and the weather heats up, bulb formation starts. The size of the mature onion depends on the number of leaves and size of the tops that forms early in the season. For each leaf, there will be a “ring” of growth on the onion. Make sure they get plenty of water and fertilizer then. Fish emulsion works well.
Be sure and order row covers soon or buy locally if you can find them. These covers are very helpful for growers in our short growing season. Big rolls are the cheapest choice in the long term. Just cut off what you need. They will help your plants survive frosts, windy days and hail storms.
Onions will survive snow and cold snaps, but it really retards their growth. Row covers allow water and sun to get through and will help you maximize early growth. They will need to be loose and anchored firmly with heavy weights.
Now and then onions will bolt. Harvest and use immediately.
When their tops begin to yellow and collapse, late July or August here, stop watering and allow them to dry out. Harvest any time before frost. But allow enough time to spread the onions out in the sun to finish curing. Store in mesh bags or braid their tops and hang in a cool dry location in garage or basement. Sort the onions according to their storage life and size before storing. Use damaged onions as soon as possible.