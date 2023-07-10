It is all too easy these days to complain about our elected officials. Instead, I want to commend our congressional delegation for their work towards federal permitting reform. These bipartisan efforts must succeed for Wyoming to reach its full potential in feeding, powering and defending our nation.

In Wyoming we are all too familiar with the challenges of living with such a large federal presence. Even under the best of circumstances it is akin to having important parts of our economy wait in line at the DMV. At its worst, public lands in Wyoming are abused by activists in both private organizations and politically appointed positions in D.C. to destroy our livelihoods.

