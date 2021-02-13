Sheep or Sheep Dog?
Never in the history of America have we been in such a position. Our government is actually making moves that would force us into a subservient life similar to eastern Europe in the 1960s and 70s. A president that doesn’t just ignore Congress, he doesn’t even ask them. Either that or his handlers are, I often wonder.
As expected, suddenly it’s okay to open the bars and restaurants, albeit at very reduced capacity. Don’t want to give up all that control at once. Vaccinations are rolling out about like you would think considering the government is involved. Actually a little better thanks to the advance work done by Trump, although I’ve noticed the media has decided that it is all due to Biden. The media truly have no shame.
A recent peer-reviewed journal clears up a year of media lies by stating that HCQ is indeed quite effective on SARS-2. (NewsMax) Something Frontline Doctors have been trying to say for over a year and I have been stating since last April.
The Center for Disease Control statements clarify that only 6% of the 300,000-plus American deaths listed to the virus are actually due to the virus. That means 18,000+ of which 98% very likely would have survived with HCQ according to nearly 50 studies by Frontline Doctors.
Who is going to be held responsible for those deaths? With Biden in office, no one. To be fair, no one would anyway.
The lies out of D.C. are getting thicker and longer, it is clear to even the most stubborn that there is a huge double standard not only in the media, but in the Department of Justice. A Republican is found guilty of tampering with evidence and receives a year in prison, a Democrat is found guilty of the same crime and receives a sentence of public service.
I can’t be the only one who sees something wrong with that?
The extreme efforts being coordinated between the huge big-tech corporations and the Democratic, (rapidly turning fully socialist) party are aimed clearly at turning this country into a one-party nation: Their party, controlled by tech oligarchs. When any nation becomes a one-party nation, liberties of every sort are the first to disappear.
Sadly, the big media that are so adamantly supporting the effort will be one of the first things to go, and they don’t seem to realize it. Or-r-r, perhaps they do realize it and for some unfathomable reason are okay with it. Gives me the bad chills, this is a country where people try to avoid government control. Where we make our own way in life. Obama’s no one succeeds without the government is a lie. It is the opposite of life and truth.
The censorship so many on the left and big-tech are engaging in will have very negative results in other ways. Those who are refused space on Twitter or Facebook because they say the wrong things, are going to end up on other sites, leaving only those with a left ideology on the big tech sites. It becomes a circular back-patting exercise. Each voice echoing every other voice.
That can only work for a limited time. Sooner or later there are less and less voices in the echo chamber. No new ideas, no future. The same happens in all the other echo chambers.
A friend once told me he liked what I wrote but that I keep talking to the same 10 people. Maybe he’s right and I am talking into an echo chamber. My hope is that one or two of that 10 will have a liberal or moderate friend to share an article with.
Additionally most news media are owned and operated by liberal companies, don’t know if this one is, so maybe a liberal will read one of my articles. Even if he or she hates it, at least they read it.
That is what it takes, more voices, more opinions, less echo and eventually less lies. The more free and open the press is, the brighter the light on all the news and opinions. Something our founders understood very well.
So now we have censorship of all things conservative. Behavior control through public humiliation and/or “canceling”. There used to be a quote nearly all of us used at one time or another, “it’s a free country”. Can’t say that now. Mask shaming, word shaming, thought shaming. Inclusiveness doesn’t mean what it used to.
I’ve talked before about how few of any society actually act to defend their freedom. About 1% normally. Chris Kyle called himself a sheep dog. We all get to make a decision now, a very important one. Are you a sheep or a sheep dog. I can tell you what Pelosi wants you to be. There is no shame in being a sheep, (except in cattle country maybe). It needn’t be and shouldn’t be derogatory. Even in a wolf pack, some are guards and most are guarded.
Biden just ordered the military to stand down so they could “deal” with extremists. By extremists he means every one on the right, those who actually believe in the Constitution.
Everything he does is a shout of warning, a shot across the bow of our republic. When he completes his “purge” of the military it will contain only left wing militants.
Militants with excellent military training. A much smaller force but dedicated to the ideals of Marx. Obama tried and nearly succeeded, if Biden does succeed it will be very bad.
On the other hand, if he does succeed in getting rid of the so-called extremists in our military, it will put a lot more sheep dogs into society.
There are a lot of sheep dogs in Carbon County and I know several of them. I consider myself a sheep dog and though a little long in the fang, I can still bite pretty hard. I am still under the same oath our current military is: To defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic.
Something really stinks in the wood pile folks! The democratic party is pushing way harder than a group that has an honest win and a strong mandate. Of course, we know they don’t but the media and pundit speeches sure sound like it. If a pickpocket takes your wallet, it’s not lost. It’s stolen. Never forget that.
Rusty Rogers is a local columnist from Saratoga.