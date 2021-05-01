Are you sufficiently distracted? Have you been convinced that we must constantly watch Russia but ignore China? That is the intent of all the attention on Putin and Russia the last few weeks. Russia is nowhere near the threat that China is. The two of them are working together on IT attacks on the U.S., of course, but individually, by far, China leads as a threat.
In the interest of full disclosure, I have to let you all know that I am a conservative. I know, I know, total shocker. I am a rock solid believer in the Constitution. As such I am a fan of One America News and Newsmax.
I do not isolate my information acquisition though, I spend at least one hour a day on either CNN or MSNBC. It is one of the hardest things I do and always leaves me nauseous. Have to do it though, need to hear both sides and keep an eye on the enemy.
Trying to keep up with what the Left is doing these days is like assembling a jigsaw puzzle that you can’t see. All you get is the pieces with no idea what the final picture is; like the past 15 months, for instance.
One thing that comes through clear as a church bell is that according to CNN and MSNBC, Russia bad, China good. I think to myself, why is that? The Chinese have made it very public and very clear what their plans are. They intend to be the worldwide big dog and take down America, whatever the cost .
It’s important to remember that for communists, fair only means, they win. Any method is A-Okay. So, I say to myself, what’s going on? Why is the administration working so hard to make us all look the other way?
At an Alaska meeting the Chinese delegate gives his U.S. counterpart a real world, very public slap down. Telling him that America is no longer in a position of strength. What’s that tell you? They were ready for Biden and for the economic disaster brought on by the virus shutdown. Shutdowns we now know were unnecessary.
Every day a little bit more information comes to light and the picture builds. Like daylight slowly crossing the valley toward your camp, you begin to see.
We learn about a new virus coming from Wuhan China that is supposedly not airborne. (Turns out it is and they knew it). China stops all flights inside China but allows millions to fly from Wuhan to stops all over the world. Spreading the virus in the most efficient method I could imagine.
Our own wonderful Dr. Fauci says don’t worry, no need to stop travel from China, Trump does so, anyway. A report then surfaces that it will kill 2 million-plus Americans and that respirators and other specialized equipment would be needed.
We now know that particular report came from the School of Medicine at London college. We also know it was written by the Chinese due to an investigative report from OAN and Newsmax. The entire world was tricked into shutting down and nearly destroying their economies and it was used here in America to fix the outcome of an election.
That outcome was of paramount importance to China. The only national leader in the world that could and would stand in their way was Donald Trump. He had to go. When you think about it, it was a pretty darn good operation.
It was an operation that in most nations of the world only required convincing a few in the government; in America it required a lot of help. Especially since evidence would strongly suggest it included the usurpation of a national election.
A recently-aired forensic audit of voting machines shows they were not only connected to the internet, they were also set to accept control from outside sources such as a cell phone. The password was on a sticky note on the front of the panel. All the information was sent to Taiwan and Nuremburg, Germany.
By the way, attorney Sydney Powell discovered evidence that the electoral college displayed in Germany at shortly after 11 p.m. had Trump at 428. Hmmm. I would say I wonder what happened, but we all know.
Why else would everyone involved refuse to allow access to those machines. Access that is required by law. Arizona had to pass a new bill in state congress and still get court orders in order to hold that audit. That is truly being stubborn, takes a lot of incentive.
Now we have a president who has a political career spanning nearly a half century during which he sponsored only one bill, that was to ban assault weapons and one to severely crack down on black criminals.
Assault weapons are fully automatic and have been illegal since the late 1930s. In that long career he did not make right decision once. Not once.
Everything done in the White House these days is designed to distract from the real danger and action. Once again trying to get statehood for D.C. It’s not a state for a reason. They claim as they always do that “it’s for the people.” Because not allowing statehood is racist.
The real truth is that they want those two extra progressive senators. D.C. is populated by people who are employed by or dependent upon the government. It is unlikely that they would be for lower taxes and smaller government.
A couple of very blue states have expressed the idea of vaccine passports. Biden has said he has no interest in the idea. Then just recently he thought he might take a look at it.
Expect not far in the future not only vaccine passports but increased violence in major cities that will be severely put down then state to state travel will be restricted, etc.
It’s coming folks.