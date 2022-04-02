On a visit with family in Denver not too long ago, I found myself in front of a one-person firing squad, convicted of being a “sexist” and “perpetuating a chauvinistic culture.”
My crime?
Holding the door open for a woman at a retail store.
Apparently, something I was always raised to consider as simply being polite and thoughtful is actually a deeply ingrained male conspiracy to send messages that women are inferior and need men to perform even the most simple of tasks for them, like opening a door.
I also was taught never, ever, under any circumstances, physically assault a female. Don’t hit girls is one of the cannon rules most boys are taught growing up (although anyone in the local court system could tell you too many of us ignore this lesson).
What this woman couldn’t understand was that while I was instilled with what some may deem sexist and outdated values, I don’t practice them that way. Truth be told, it’s habit to hold the door open for anyone — man, woman or child — who’s approaching while I’m nearby. The same goes for the checkout line at the grocery store. If I have full cart and you have just a couple of items, I’ll offer to let you go first.
Guess we’ve finally come to the point where normal politeness isn’t acceptable anymore. A study by a group of feminist psychologists reported by The Daily Mail in the UK says men like myself are guilty of practicing “benevolent sexism.” It extends to helping women choose their technology purchases, shopping for cars or talking to a mechanic.
I also learned that the general reference to a group of people, men and women, in general as “guys” also is frowned upon.
Well dang, what’s a guy to do when all I’d thought of being is a friendly, polite neighbor?
Should I break my habit of holding doors open for people and stop calling people “guys?” What other habits do I have that can be so offensive and off-putting?
I also was taught that when living in a mixed household to always put the seat down. As dad put it, not so much because it’s polite, but because that’s just an argument I’m not going to win.
If holding doors open is sexist, then I guess that makes me sexist because in the end, it’s better to practice good manners than “perpetuating a chauvinistic culture.”
ON ANOTHER NOTE, while it’s apparent some gender-centric values are changing, there’s no mistaking the callous — even hostile — attitude consumers have to endure at many businesses these days.
This same visit saw myself and my brother, Jay, waiting in the lobby of an auto service, detail and carwash shop. It’s a place I’ve done business at for more than 20 years, and when I get back to the Front Range I make sure to get a service and wash.
While waiting, a frail older gentleman pushing an oxygen tank ambled up and sat down, followed by his wife with her walker. They plopped into their chairs, a little worn out from the 100-yard hike between the lube shop and lobby.
A couple minutes later, an employee at the lube shop came up and told them they needed to walk all the way back to fill out some paperwork and pay for their oil change. I could tell that would be difficult for them, so interjected.
Surely you could bring the paperwork to them and take their payment here? After an ambiguous check with the manager, another person came back to say no, they had to go back.
There were plenty of apologies and the excuse from staff that they “can’t” do it that way. It was the same thing I was told at a restaurant when I wanted to swap one side dish for another. Sorry, that “can’t” be done.
In both cases, they clearly could, but wouldn’t.