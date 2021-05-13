Folk wisdom is that you “don’t change horses in midstream.” Those are good words to live by, but I’ve often found myself to be the closest person at hand when a riderless horse is charging by.
On Monday, in the middle of doing my regular duties as editor of the Rock Springs Rocket Miner, I received word that Steve Steiner would no longer be the editor of The Rawlins Times and The Laramie Boomerang. Even before the emergency meeting to discuss how responsibilities would be split between the sister papers, I was working with the designers to finish Wednesday’s edition and reaching out to the ever-dependable Cortney Yates in Rawlins to get caught up one what’s been happening.
This is the second time in the last 12 months that I’ve been asked to take on the editor responsibilities for The Times. I didn’t take the duties lightly when Ray Erku rode off into the sunset. Having gone down this path before, I take the reigns humbly and with a better understanding of what it takes to divide my energy and efforts between two communities.
Local news remains the newspaper’s focus, as it has for years. Whenever possible, we will lead with what’s going on in Carbon County. Thanks to Ray, I was introduced to many skilled writers, and I’m pleased to see that so many of them have continued sharing their perspectives in the pages of The Times. I also look forward to encountering new storytellers and photographers who want to share the paper’s spotlight.
Even when the datelines drift beyond the county borders, the goal is to keep Wyoming news at the center and deliver important developments about state government, industry, education, infrastructure, health care, and recreation to our readers – online and in print. The aim is to continue to be a source of engaging and informative news.
The last few seasons have been extra draining on everyone, and I’m well aware of the fact I can’t do it alone. In addition to the multi-talented Yates, stringers, and ever-dependable Rocket Miner staff backing me up, I need and would respectfully request the support of the public. The Times can’t cover the news if it doesn’t know about it. I’m hoping that locals are quick to share tips, announcements, photographs, letters, milestones, achievements, opinions, and whatever else you think would help me do a better job in capturing the past, present, and future of this community.
Whether you leave a message at the Rawlins office, email editor@rawlinstimes.com or editor@rocketminer.com, drop a letter in the mail or hunt me down in person, I will pay attention to what you have to say. We’re going to be spending some time together on this trail, and I look forward to you all helping me keep this paper on the right track.