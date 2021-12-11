With a few exceptions like Ralphie’s coveted Red Ryder BB gun in “A Christmas Story,” our cherished memories of the holidays usually aren’t dominated by the stuff. What builds those experiences, which in turn grow into traditions, is what we give.
Families can now look back on last Christmas as the first impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the creative ways we were socially distant while still celebrating together. More than ever, technology now plays a central role for many not as gifts, but as the medium for being there without really being there.
For seven Thanksgivings and Christmases, this was my holiday experience as the managing editor for a community newspaper in Alaska.
While the lure of adventure and exploration in the Last Frontier that inspired legendary tales like “Call of the Wild” was more than enough to jump at the opportunity, it also took me far from home and family.
That’s when I found Skype, and later FaceTime, so that I could still participate and be part of those holidays from nearly 4,000 miles away.
Is it the same as being there, getting and giving hugs when it’s time to open presents? Of course not. But it cut through the insulation many feel when physically distanced. It’s a lesson our mothers, fathers, grandparents and great-grandparents in assisted living facilities have learned to a great extent over the past couple of years.
This year, the challenge shouldn’t be how we can “scam” the pandemic by covertly having traditional, huge family gatherings in reckless or unsafe ways. It should be about building memories for future generations that don’t start with, “Oh, that was the year half of us got the ‘rona and we all came together again a month later at a funeral.”
While I’d be hard-pressed to tell you what I got for Christmas last year, let alone the previous 52 I’ve been around for, the stories, memories, jokes and laughter are the best part of the holidays.
There’s no amount of social distancing, mask wearing or hand washing that can tarnish those.
So, while I’m sitting in Laramie on Christmas Day, I’ll also spend time on video with the rest of the Johnson clan in Denver.
I’m sure we’ll talk about the Blizzard of 1982, which dumped 36 inches of snow on the Denver-metro area that Christmas Eve. The storm shut down the entire metro area for days. It also was the year Dad nearly missed Christmas.
Money was tight then and Dad was working two part-time jobs in addition to his full-time accounting gig to earn extra for the holidays. He filled newspaper boxes in downtown Denver in the wee hours of the morning, then worked all day. Several nights a week, he’d also work the graveyard shift at a hotel doing the books and covering the front desk.
Because of the storm, his relief couldn’t get to the hotel, the airport was closed and he was stuck as the only employee to handle a hotel full of stranded, grumpy travelers on Christmas.
The real hero was Mom, who somehow got her three young children to not go nuts waiting to open presents and “putting off” Christmas until Dad got home. My brother and I spent many hours of that time shoveling our large driveway and walk.
By the way, that’s also when my younger brother was given the task of clearing about a foot of snow off the car. He did it the most efficient way possible — standing on the hood with a shovel. The snow was removed and the hood scratched to the bare metal at the same time.
Dad finally got home a little after 7 p.m. Christmas Day. That’s when a family friend from church was finally able to get his jacked-up, four-wheel-drive truck out and pick him up. Even then, it took them about two hours to travel what was normally a 15-minute commute.
No matter how topsy-turvy holidays during the pandemic have been, how we remember them is up to us.