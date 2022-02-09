The 1980 “Miracle On Ice” U.S. Olympic hockey team quietly marked its 40th anniversary a couple of years ago. Overshadowed by the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s attention was far from Olympic nostalgia.
As the 2022 Winter Olympic Games began this week with the Parade of Nations from Beijing, China, I recalled one of the most recent Olympic moments that stirred my emotions.
It was seven years ago when the same “Miracle On Ice” team gathered for a reunion to mark the 35th anniversary of what many consider to be the greatest upset in American sports history. Seeing those guys together again — Jim Craig, Mike Eruzione, Bob Suter, Dave Christian and the rest — brought back those emotional memories with a rush.
Global politics aside, there aren’t many international efforts that can truly be touted as good for humanity. The Olympic Games is such an effort, a four-year undertaking that culminates in a marvelous spectacle of sportsmanship, courage and sacrifice.
As the Olympics becomes more commercial and sells out to professionalism in some of its higher-profile sports like hockey, basketball and tennis, it’s difficult not to wax nostalgic over the many inspiring memories spanning the decades that were born on the Olympic stage.
I did believe in miracles as an 11-year-old watching the 1980 U.S. hockey team do the impossible and beat the unbeatable Soviet Union. That team brought tears to my eyes again in 2002 as members gathered atop a podium and lit the torch to open the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
I cheered loudly in my living room in 2000 when formerly unheralded heavyweight wrestler Rulon Gardner of Wyoming upset Alexander Karelin, who had dominated the sport for 13 undefeated years prior to that match in Australia.
I admit there was a lump in my throat when the surprise final torch-bearer to open the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta was revealed to be Muhammad Ali. Even aging and shaking from Parkinson’s syndrome, when he took that torch, Ali was still the greatest.
With a few exceptions, the Olympics brings out the best in all of us, and it should. The principles on which the Olympic Games are based — competitive sport for sport’s sake, sportsmanship above professionalism — are important. Pride in one’s country and in the inspiring efforts of athletes from all nations is generally the overriding theme.
And despite headlines about doping scandals and payoffs of Olympic officials, what we remember the most are the human stories of sacrifice and patriotism that inevitably are “discovered” every four years. And in some cases, an athlete’s journey spans multiple Olympic Games.
Like Dan Jansen.
The American speed skater dominated his sport for a decade in the 1980 and early 1990s, but somehow had disastrous showings in the Olympics. He finished fourth in the 500-meter event in 1984 and was the favorite to win gold in 1988, but learned his sister died of leukemia just hours before the finals. He raced anyway, but fell and didn’t medal. He fell again in the 1,000-meter race and left his second Olympics still without a medal.
By 1992, Jansen was an “old man” in his sport and, while still one of the fastest in the world, fared no better than fourth in his events.
Then in 1994, 10 years and his fourth try to realize a dream of being an Olympic medalist, his final games began the way his journey started — with a slip in his best event, the 500, and he finished eighth.
Seven races over a decade with no medals to show for it, Jansen’s final chance was the 1,000 meters against a field that featured six athletes who had better times than he going into the finals. Despite a slip on the final turn, Jansen stayed on his skates and not only won gold, but set a new world record.
His determination and triumph was more than his own, it was an inspiration and validation that many times it’s the journey, not the destination, that is most important.
Adolph Hitler tried to pervert the Olympics and use the games as a vehicle to prove Nazi superiority. It took just one man, Jesse Owens, to maintain the true Olympic perspective for the world. Militant terrorist group Black September tried to use the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany, as a platform for its evil. The group took hostages and killed 11 members of the Israeli delegation.
More recently, international humanitarian groups used the 2008 Beijing summer games as a platform to protest China’s politics and its oppression of Tibet. On its worldwide tour that year, the Olympic torch had to be guarded by SWAT teams in riot gear and rerouted.
It’s sad to see those who would use the Olympics to push a political agenda and to look on as former Olympic greats like Marion Jones, Justin Gallon and Ben Johnson are stripped of their medals for cheating. It’s also disappointing to see the expanding trend of allowing professional athletes to compete in the Olympics.
When the 1972 U.S. Olympic basketball team was hosed out of the gold medal, it was an international event that still stirs heated debate nearly a half-century later (none from the team have ever accepted their silver medals).
As long as the Olympics remain a place where we honor the best in sportsmanship and competition, professionalism and activism should have no place in the games. Sure, that’s wishful thinking, but if we’ve learned anything from the spirit of the Olympic Games it’s that anyone can realize a dream.
And I, for one, still believe in miracles.