Everywhere I go people ask, “What’s your problem?” Thanks to the folks at the Framingham Heart Study, I’ve been enlightened.
I’m stupid.
Actually, I’m fat and stupid. The two go hand-in-hand if you believe the group’s study that apparently shows those extra pounds make men lighter in the cranium.
We have a quotient, hold the intelligence.
It could be because there is less blood circulation to the brain of obese men, or it could be what my ex-girlfriends have been trying to tell me all along: I was born stupid.
A study of medical records of more than 1,400 men and women by the Boston University found that men classified as obese have significantly reduced mental abilities. Our female counterparts are apparently not similarly affected.
This is just what the male of our species needs — scientific proof of what women have been telling us since Eve pulled the wool over Adam’s eyes.
Seems those of us living large scored as much as 23% less intelligent than fit men. Maybe Adam was carrying a few extra pounds at the time he was bamboozled in the Garden of Eden.
While I hate to admit it, the results of this study must be true. It explains much in our society, like:
• Why professional football rosters don’t read like a Mensa membership roll.
• Why a portrait of former “Jerry Springer Show” guests wouldn’t resemble a roster of fitness models.
• Why Winston Churchill was way overrated and owes his place in history to his wife, Clementine.
• Why sumo wrestling isn’t a more complicated sport.
• Why men can program a remote control complicated enough to launch a space shuttle, but can’t set the clock on a microwave oven.
As if fat guys need another stigma to overcome, now there’s confirmation for what much of the world believes — that we’re slack-jawed dimwits who can’t hold a candle to our physically fit mental superiors.
Guess I have to stop using the time-honored comeback that “I’m not as dumb as I look.”
In today’s climate of political correctness, does this now mean I qualify for some sort of entitlement? Perhaps a stipend from the National Fund for Fatties is in order.
In schools, chubby little boys should be graded on a curve that accounts for their disadvantage scaled in proportion to their weight. A woman better calculate these grades.
I shudder to imagine the staggering intellect just out of my reach, lurking in limbo under layers of lard.
I’ve heard that inside every fat man is a skinny one straining to get out.
Truth be told, inside every fat man is another fat man who can’t remember birthdays or anniversaries.
All kidding aside, it’s ridiculous to believe someone is less intelligent because of his weight. Same as other related stereotypes like fat people are somehow less hygienic or that we’re all “jolly” buffoons. Heck, isn’t it a requirement for a sit-com to have a token fat guy, setting up the low-hanging fruit of cheap laughs at his/her expense?
Of course it’s absurd to assume a person smells, is slovenly or jolly because of a few extra pounds. Just as absurd to believe that intelligence is inversely proportional to a person’s weight (I didn’t even have to look up some of those long words!).
But what do I know? I’m just a stupid fat guy.