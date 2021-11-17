Newspaper publishers, editors and reporters with any common sense (and we know that’s only some of them) never believed for a second that the portion of the huge “Build Back Better” bill that included financial assistance for local newspapers ever had a chance.
But it was a nice notion.
It has been removed from the bill, a casualty of the infighting among a microscopic Democratic majority in Congress that is getting so tangled up in its own underwear that there might not be any kind of bill at all on the sweeping national issues that it is trying to address (a couple of votes seemed to be near when these words went to press Thursday morning).
Simply put, the bill would have provided a financial boost to local media in the form of a payroll tax credit, the hope being that local papers would have used the savings on payroll taxes to hire another editor or reporter. A jobs bill, in other words.
But when it came time to start paring down the legislation from $3 trillion to $1.5 trillion — still a galactic piece of spending — the provision trying to make it easier for community news organizations to survive was erased instantly and without a second thought.
One reason for it can be attributed to the long-standing congressional legislative practice of aiming above your actual target in hopes of landing, eventually, where you always intended to arrive, thereby claiming that you “slashed spending” that you never intended to do in the first place.
A second reason is much more basic: Members of Congress don’t like news organizations. In the past five years, especially, many of them have found that they prefer to invent their own “news,” populating friendly, contrived, non-news outlets for pseudo information that increasingly are being accepted as valid, factual, accurate, and reliable, thereby side-stepping the longer-standing practices of unfiltered questions, scrutinized answers, verification and independent review which have characterized reporting on politics and government for more than a century.
We contend that the country has been pretty well-served by the presence and independence of the so-called “fourth estate,” existing as almost a fourth branch of government alongside the executive, the judicial and legislative. Reporters — the real ones — ask questions, sift through documents, cultivate credible sources, and do their best to confirm information that has been spooned out by politicians and their comparative peers in business, government, bureaucracy and law enforcement, forming a basis in objective reality before serving it up for public consumption.
That’s what the money in the Build Back Better act would have attempted to reinforce around the country, making it easier for our papers and others to keep trained reporters at work rather than allowing more and more huge swaths of important government, business and institutional activity simply to pass by unnoticed except in the way is that the executives, attorneys and public relations officers want.
But it was a pipe dream. We never believed that some government program would help us free up another $35,000 to hire on another young, underpaid journalist to help us cover actual news. The people who would have to approve the money, when all is said and done, rather we did not do that.
That provision of the legislation is gone, never to return. We lay odds that nothing like it will ever be proposed in federal legislation again. And at the state level? Forget about it.
At best, we take a mostly meaningless bit of consolation in knowing that for a few months at least, somebody in either the White House or Congress dared to suggest that local reporting had value and was worth preserving.
We agree.
Riverton Ranger
Nov. 7