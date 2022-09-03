If you turn a blind eye to a problem, that doesn’t make it go away.

That was apparent earlier this month when the state was hit with a lawsuit from the Wyoming Education Association alleging that it failed, as constitutionally required, to adequately fund public education. As a result of that failure, the association maintains, cracks are beginning to show in Wyoming’s public school system in the form of larger class sizes, aging infrastructure, insufficient security and struggles to hire enough teachers.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus