It was 7 p.m. on a Monday and had been about an hour since I got the text from Mom.
“Dad very sick. I’ll keep you informed.”
If she could, Mom would’ve called to give me the lowdown on what was going on, but that short, cryptic text with very little information spoke volumes.
Although it’s been more than four years since, the memories and feelings are still so near the surface it seems like yesterday.
The text said that whatever was going on was likely serious and they were on the way to the hospital. It said it was still happening. Otherwise, I would’ve had a call or at least a follow-up text. It said Mom was worried — very worried. She’s the type who would rather not give bad news for fear of causing concern.
It also said, at least someplace in my mind, I might lose my Dad. That suddenly, the man who taught me how to ride a bicycle, throw a football and how to colorfully yell at the TV while watching sports without actually using curse words (at least when Mom was within earshot) would be gone.
Although he lived in another state and I only saw him in person a couple of times a year, I had spent the day with Dad and my brother, Jay, just a week earlier while on vacation over the Thanksgiving holiday.
With a list from Mom in hand, we took him Christmas shopping. It was an outing that began with optimism, along with the promise of lunch at a new restaurant Dad had been excited to try since it opened months earlier.
If only that shopping excursion had happened about six years earlier we could’ve created a lot of great memories with Dad.
The stroke and progressive onset of memory loss and dementia meant that while all 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds of Earl Johnson was physically there, the man Jay and I had known as Dad most of our lives wasn’t.
That’s why we took him shopping. It was a way to spend some time with him and to give Mom, his 24/7 caretaker, a little break.
That’s also why she left a list. Without the list and supervision, just what the family would end up opening on Christmas is anyone’s guess. Mom’s birthday also is in December, but her last birthday gift from Dad didn’t get to her until February. That’s when the wrapped gift was found atop a shelf in a closet where Dad had hid it, then forgotten about it.
But this last shopping trip was cut short. Suffice it to say that my brother and I saw both a mental and physical vulnerability to Dad we hadn’t seen before.
How do you reconcile the large, strong father who had worked so hard to provide for his family with the stranger who looked and sounded like that man, but in every intangible way that counts wasn’t?
I’d tell you more, but the failures of the human mind and body aren’t for the faint of heart. And unfortunately, dementia and the difficulties families face dealing with the many forms of this disease is one of the irrational social prejudices we harbor.
Like domestic violence was for past generations, too many of us feel that adult-related mental illness is something families need to keep to themselves — that somehow having others know about it would brand us with a scarlet letter.
Truth is, there’s nothing to be embarrassed about and the more open discussion there is about dementia, memory loss and how they can devastate families will lead to better research and support among those families for each other.
While many of us keep adult dementia behind a closed door, I decided to open ours a little.
To say Dad was close to death when Mom sent that short, terrifying text would be an understatement.
After hours of fighting for his life, Dad’s body finally just gave out. Mom described how he turned his head, looked at her and a tear rolled down his face. Then he crashed.
In seconds, the medical staff had a defibrillator ready, and after two shocks his heart was beating again.
In the days after, he recovered enough to be out of physical danger. He didn’t remember much about his brush with death, but did recall turning to look at Mom. During one of his waning lucid moments, Dad recalled that at that point he knew he was dying.
Dad never really recovered and never returned home. His dementia had progressed to the point that Mom just physically couldn’t handle him anymore. Taking him to the nursing home — a wonderful facility, but not “home” — was heartbreaking as Dad was smiling from ear to ear and practically gushing about how much he was looking forward to being home.
His disappointment, anger and befuddlement that first night we left him at the assisted living facility was heartbreaking. Even more heartbreaking was watching Dad continue to digress and suffer over the next year until he finally died in his sleep.
In truth, however, Dad had been slowly dying for years since his stroke. And in retrospect, it may had been more of a blessing had the doctors not revived him the first time he crashed.
As much as I miss my “real” Dad, the man he was before dementia took hold, I realize how desperately I don’t want that shopping trip to be the last memory I have of spending time with my Dad outside a nursing home.
While I can’t do anything to change that now, I’m grateful for the nearly five decades of memories I do have prior to Dad’s stroke.