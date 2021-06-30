I need a break.
I’ve gone more than two years without a vacation lasting more than two days in a row. Even some of the single days that I took off involved remote working at the beginning or end of the day.
I’m more than a little bit tired.
When I was asked to take over for the Rawlins Times for the second time, I stressed I was willing to do it, but there was an immovable, hard deadline built in at the end of June. That date is upon us.
I’ve got a whirlwind tour that involves time as a counselor at church camp, visits with my grandparents, Fourth of July fireworks (location still to be determined) and the rescheduled 2020 family reunion.
As I catch up with friends and family, I’m happy to turn things over to the other editors in the Wyoming group. I have great respect for Brian Martin, John Taylor, and the rest of the crew at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Depending on what work remains to be done after the conclusion of Laramie Jubilee Days, extra support may come from David Watson and the Laramie Boomerang team. They are hardworking journalists who care about community journalism and the power of words.
Thanks are also do to the ever-awesome Cortney Yates, my absolutely wonderful Rocket Miner staff, and those who shared stories, photos, tips and advice. All forms of help are appreciated and will always be welcome at editor@rawlinstimes.com.
May you all have a joyous holiday and be blessed by quality people backing you up and making life better.
I’ll see you down the trail.