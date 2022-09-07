“I will remember that I do not treat a fever chart, a cancerous growth, but a sick human being, whose illness may affect the person’s family and economic stability. My responsibility includes these related problems, if I am to care adequately for the sick.”
— Part of the modern Hippocratic Oath, written in 1964 by Louis Lasagna, Academic Dean of the School of Medicine at Tufts University, and used in many medical schools today.
When he first stepped foot in the U.S. Capitol as Wyoming’s junior senator in 2007, Casper Republican John Barrasso was seen as someone who would represent the state’s residents and their best interests well.
A board-certified orthopedic surgeon, the hope was that Gov. Dave Freudenthal’s choice to replace Sen. Craig Thomas after his death would bring his medical experience to bear in ways that would improve health care for Wyomingites and the rest of the country.
Instead, after he was elected to the position in 2008, it seems his main goal became standing in the way of anything Democrats hoped to accomplish, while working to elevate his own status and authority.
Time after time, Sen. Barrasso was pictured standing to one side of Senate President Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as the latter took questions from reporters. And he quickly became the go-to guy for Fox News, standing in the Capitol rotunda’s mezzanine and putting President Barack Obama and his goals on blast.
The irony, of course, is that throughout his ultimately unsuccessful fight against the Affordable Care Act, “Dr. Barrasso” failed to offer an alternative that his fellow Republicans could get behind. In fact, it was the senior member of Wyoming’s delegation, Sen. Mike Enzi, who presented “Ten Steps to Transform Health Care in America,” even before Obamacare became law.
Since being re-elected in 2012 and 2018, Sen. Barrasso has continued to rail against the nation’s only successful effort in recent years to extend health insurance to those who can’t afford to buy it on the open market. In 2019, he published online several of the speeches he had delivered on the Senate floor under the clever title “Dr. Barrasso’s Second Opinion.” Each time, he pointed out what was wrong with the ACA without offering any better options, other than saying Republicans were working to lower prescription drug prices.
The most telling evidence of how far the now senior senator from the smallest-populated state in the country was willing to go to gain or retain power was his failure to speak out during the COVID-19 pandemic. If there was anyone in Congress who should have challenged President Trump’s ignorant, deadly advice to shun face coverings and drink bleach to combat the novel coronavirus, it should have been the former president of the Wyoming Medical Society and member of the American Medical Association’s Council of Ethics and Judicial Affairs.
Where was he when Gov. Mark Gordon stood in front of the media to announce the cancelation of summer 2020 rodeos statewide to try to limit the virus’s spread? Where was he when the governor finally imposed a mask mandate in public places? Where was he when anti-maskers demonstrated in front of the state Capitol, and Gov. Gordon stood face to face with people shouting that he was a tyrant and destroying our economy?
Nowhere near Cheyenne, of course.
Now, two years before his next re-election bid, we learn just how far removed from his constituents’ health care needs Sen. Barrasso really is.
Recently, Casper resident Kala McWain spoke with a Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter about her efforts to get our federal lawmakers to support the Medical Nutrition Equity Act. McWain and her husband, Jake, have been told their youngest son has a genetic metabolic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU, which prevents his body from processing regular foods properly.
As a result, the McWains will need to feed their son special medical food and formula for the rest of his life, at a cost well over $1,000 per month. Which is why they are pushing for this legislation, which would require private insurance providers and federal health care programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program to cover this type of nutrition when it is required to prevent severe disability or death.
Kala McWain said she met with representatives of both Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney’s offices a year ago, but both took information back without action. She said she was especially hopeful when she met with Sen. Barrasso around the same time, since he was a medical doctor. However, she said she left feeling defeated because although he has said every life is important, he refused to sign on as a sponsor of the bill.
In a statement to the WTE for our story, a spokesperson for Sen. Barrasso said the senator “appreciates the McWain family for meeting with him and raising awareness about this important issue and legislation. As co-chair of the Senate Rare Disease Caucus, he understands how critical it is for families in Wyoming to have access to medically necessary foods and supplements.”
If that’s true, why didn’t he immediately sign on as a sponsor? If he is so supportive, why should the McWains have to continue their lobbying efforts, as they have in the year since those initial conversations?
According to the National PKU Alliance, there are roughly 16,500 people in the U.S. who can’t eat or process regular foods. Why are Sen. Barrasso and his colleagues failing to advance this lifesaving legislation for so few people? It’s not like doing so would be the tipping point that bankrupts the federal government.
(Late Wednesday afternoon, after being contacted by the WTE for comment for this editorial, Sen. Barrasso’s office told Kala McWain the senator has decided that he will sign on as a sponsor of the Medical Nutrition Equity Act. So far, Sen. Lummis had not indicated whether she will join him, and Rep. Cheney has not signed onto the House version.)
Wyoming residents should be asking themselves at this point whether Sen. Barrasso is truly representing all of the people of Wyoming. If he won’t readily stand up for folks like the McWains, is he really looking out for you and your needs?
Long ago, we stopped being surprised by most of the unproductive, partisan comments coming from Sen. Barrasso’s office. Unlike former Sen. Enzi, who believed in working with Democrats to get things done for the American people, Sen. Barrasso seems determined to be more of a roadblock than a pilot car.
But just because we’re not surprised doesn’t mean we’re not disappointed. In a state with so few representatives elected to speak on our behalf, we believe we could do better. If the senator can’t summon the courage to “do no harm” and start supporting those who elected him, it’s time to find someone who can.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Aug. 27