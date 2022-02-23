Because it’s happened gradually over a long time, it’s easy to see how we’ve incrementally devalued proper use of the English language to the point of virtual illiteracy. Text messaging, social media and email have dumbed down our writing, reading and comprehension skills to an alarming level.
Try and point that out, however, and you’re the bad guy — the “grammar Nazi” (and it’s a crap-shoot whether “grammar” will be spelled correctly) — flamed for being one of the few unwilling to watch as we raise younger generations of textspeak zombies.
It’s this bastardization of language that prompted U.K. journalist John Sutherland, a columnist for the New Statesman, to famously quip that “texting is penmanship for illiterates.”
This was hammered home while I was helping a niece find a job a couple of years ago. I can write about it here because there’s little chance she’s going to go out of her way to read anything actually printed anywhere.
She was getting nowhere with her applications (these were for entry-level jobs), and when I finally stepped in to help, it was painfully obvious why. She was filling in her applications and answering required questions the same way she’s learned to communicate — through textspeak.
Even more alarming was that her dependence on texspeak has destroyed her ability to read and comprehend the English language properly. She’ll only read the first few words of a question or directions and then assume she knows what the question or directions are.
She’s not stupid. In fact, she’s very intelligent and quick-witted, but she’s become dependent on this “penmanship for illiterates” as her preferred mode of communication.
We can’t just blame this on how lazy and entitled younger generations are. That’s the cop-out everyone uses to justify the shortcomings of our children. And frankly, many are just mirroring the poor examples of the adults in their lives who also take the intellectual path of least resistance.
We receive dozens of email messages each day here at the Boomerang, along with Facebook comments responding to our stories or private Messenger notes with tips, questions and letters to the editor.
Many of these fail to rise above the level of electronic hieroglyphics, only now we’re posting these strange combinations of text and emojis on a Facebook wall instead of a cave wall.
While this may be fine for casual use, like texting a brother in Denver or quickly messaging Facebook friends about how much you enjoyed that burrito, it’s unacceptable as official correspondence that cries for more form and structure.
Want to be taken seriously as a candidate for that dream job? Don’t sign your cover letter “TTYL8R, BRO!” as one hopeful a handful of years ago did in response to a job posting at another newspaper. (That’s textspeak for “talk to you later, bro!”)
“What’s the deal?” That’s the entire electronic message I once received through the newspaper’s domain. As I didn’t know what “deal” the writer was inquiring about, I sent the formula for calculating a quarterback rating.
Then there are the occasional messages or comments taking us to task on a typographical error or misuse of a word. We welcome and encourage these.
The difference between a typographical error and an error-laden text, electronic message, email or social media post is effort. A “typo” is a misspelling or wrong word that slips through despite the safeguards put in place to catch it. Every publication has them, and every publication hates them.
Our electronic hieroglyphs have taken effort out of the equation. A person sending a letter to another person used to read and reread that letter before putting it in an envelope. Not anymore. Even if autocorrect flags a word, it doesn’t matter. Just press “send.”
Our fabulous electronic age (and it certainly is that) also has become an excuse to be lazy with language. What many fail to realize is that email, texts and instant messages are written correspondences, and they need to be correct and professional when used for that purpose.
Without your smiling face staring at someone over the counter when turning in that job application, your writing may be the only impression you’ll get to make. Make it a good one.