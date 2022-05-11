There are a few pearls of wisdom from Mom that, no matter how many miles and years pass, still ring as clear as if she just said them.
Aside from standards like “your face will freeze that way” or “make sure to never be caught without clean underwear,” Florence Lisa Johnson — aka Mom — was a lot like Forrest Gump’s own dear mother. She always had a way of putting things so we’d understand and remember.
“The next time I catch you, you’re drinking the whole thing.”
This is one of my favorites, first said when I was about 12 years old. As many can probably guess, Mom’s reaction was induced by the serendipitous juxtaposition of myself, our refrigerator and a near-full gallon of ice-cold milk.
Caught white-handed with the jug to my lips, mom promised that would be “my” milk until it was gone. Then came the deal: Instead of fighting with me to stop drinking out of the bottle, I’d have to finish what I started. If she caught me again, I’d have to sit there and “finish it off.”
No problem, I thought in my cocky little know-it-all way. I can get pretty thirsty.
The test of Mom’s resolve didn’t have to wait long. I heard her exclaim from behind a couple of days later.
“Ah-ha! Caught you!”
Sure enough, I hadn’t learned my lesson, but that was about to change.
“Finish it,” was the order.
The main problem with that was I had just cracked open a brand spankin’ fresh and full gallon of moo juice. She caught me about three gulps in.
On my way to the table I went to the cupboard for a glass.
“You didn’t need a glass before, why do you need one now?” mom said. “Leave the glass. Sit.”
Still sweaty from a rather vigorous and lengthy session of street football, I was tired, hot and thirsty. Oh so thirsty. I really wanted water, but reached for the milk first because it was cold.
As Ron Burgundy in “The Anchorman” would confirm a few decades later, “Milk was a bad choice.”
In hindsight, I realize she knew there was no way a 12-year-old boy could drink an entire gallon of milk in one sitting, but she certainly didn’t let on at the time.
What I could do, however, was try until I was so sick I never wanted another drop of the vile stuff. And certainly vow to never risk drinking straight out of the container again.
At least for a little while. I’ll admit the episode didn’t exactly cure my penchant for drinking straight from the bottle, but I never did it again unless the bottle was nearly empty anyway.
Fast-forward a few years and you’ll find me back in that same kitchen, this time with best friends Kevin and Kelly.
We’d just come home from junior high school and some sort of practice (athletic or band, it escapes me now) and like most teenage boys, were starving more than those people in Africa that Mom and Dad used to tell us about when we wouldn’t finish dinner.
On this day, we were in luck. Mom had been baking! Better yet, she wasn’t home!
Without a moment to consider that maybe — just maybe — Mom had made those three full sheets of fresh gingerbread for some reason other than to feed us after school, we dug in.
It took us about four minutes to devour all three large, flat sheet pans of the soft, warm confection. We were just gathering up our backpacks to leave when I heard it again.
“Ah-ha! Caught you!”
She looked at us, at the empty pans, then at us again. Expecting a tongue-lashing, imagine our surprise when mom just started laughing.
Relieved, but confused, we asked what was so funny.
“It’s going to be fun watching you three make some more gingerbread,” she said.
There was no way mom could physically make us do anything, yet we could instinctively sense that disobeying her at this particular moment just wasn’t an option.
Mom sat there and patiently gave us instructions while we clomped our way clumsily through her kitchen. She was patient and encouraging, but wouldn’t let us stop until the last tray was out of the oven.
The gingerbread, she said, was for her Sunday School students to make candy houses with. Objectively, ours was probably the worst gingerbread ever made, but it’s still one of my most sweet memories.
Now, if only we’d had a gallon of ice-cold milk to wash down all that gingerbread.