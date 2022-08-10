As a dangerous, destructive and divisive schism continues to widen within the Republican Party, and across the aisle with Democrats, something has become painfully clear.
Wyoming needs a Mike Enzi now more than ever.
The quintessential gentleman senator for the better part of three decades quietly and without fanfare became what should be the example for every elected public servant. He was genteel, gracious and God-fearing, but most of all, he got things done without compromising his faith, his core conservative values or his belief in the Golden Rule.
“Do unto others” wasn’t something our former U.S. senator from 1996-2020 preached in church. He practiced it every day. What the Cowboy State and America lost when Enzi gave his farewell address on the Senate floor Dec. 2, 2020, was the final thread of civility left in Congress.
Even as he prepared to move on to a retirement filled with his first loves — fishing and hunting — it was painfully clear how much he was worried for his country and the future of our democracy.
“There’s a lot of vitriol in our politics in our world right now, but you can stay true to what you believe in without treating others badly,” he told lawmakers. “Nothing gets done when we’re just telling each other how wrong we are.”
Sadly, that vitriol has only intensified since Enzi’s retirement and tragic death July 26, 2021, following a bicycle accident in Gillette.
For a brief time, those chasms between political parties and ideals were forgotten as Congress reacted to and mourned the death of a friend, colleague and mentor. Worth noting is how many Democrats considered themselves not only congenial colleagues, but true friends who could work through their political differences.
“Every time I met Mike Enzi in the halls of the Senate, he greeted me with a, ‘Hi, neighbor,’” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana. “Mike was a good man who served the people of Wyoming well.”
Indeed, Enzi himself was fond of telling the story of how he was initiated into the Senate by a Democrat who would become a longtime friend and ally.
In an exit conversation I had with Enzi in December 2020 as managing editor for the Gillette News Record, Enzi recalled the lesson he was given about accomplishing important legislation with divisive participants.
It involved how he managed to restore Abandoned Mine Land payments to states that are entitled to them. A tax of 35 cents per ton of coal is divided equally between the federal government and producing states. With Wyoming being the nation’s No. 1 coal producer, that adds up to big money, which had somehow been steered to other uses by Congress.
“Well, we weren’t getting it,” Enzi said during that late 2020 interview. “That’s one of the first things I checked on when I got back there (to Washington, D.C.).”
When he chaired a pension reform committee (for years, he was the only accountant in Congress), Enzi was approached by a host of other lawmakers wanting to tag their pet projects onto the pension bill. Because the bill had to be passed, it was almost assured those other things would go along for the ride.
That’s when Sen. Ted Kennedy, one of the most high-profile Democrats in Washington, helped solidify a deep across-the-aisle friendship. He told Enzi that, despite the objections of other senators, he could do the same and tag the AML legislation onto the pension bill.
“Sen. Kennedy said, ‘No, Mike. You’re the chairman,’” Enzi recalled. “‘You can do what you want.’ So I put it on there, and it passed along with the other stuff.”
In the years since, that has meant hundreds of millions of dollars in AML distributions to Wyoming the state wouldn’t have seen otherwise.
Perhaps the best legacy Enzi could leave for his former colleagues on Capitol Hill is his famous 80/20 approach to governing.
Enzi was a firm believer that even those on the most extreme sides of an argument could still agree on at least 80% of the issue. It’s that last 20% that most often throws a monkey wrench in the works.
The key, he said, is to first agree and act on the 80%, which then makes it easier to focus in on and tackle the other 20% through debate and give-and-take.
The only thing he said he never wanted to work for was compromise.
“I think (compromise) means I give in to something I don’t like and you give in to something you don’t like, and we both end up with something we don’t like,” he said during his farewell address.
Instead, Enzi said the key to being a successful public servant in Congress is addressing arguments “in a mutually agreeable new way.”
“Has anyone really ever changed your opinion by getting in your face and yelling how wrong you are?” he continued. “That might make the attacker feel better in the moment, but it doesn’t do much for getting anything accomplished.”
At the end of that final interview, I asked the senator how he’d like to be remembered, what he’d like his legacy to be. True to form, he said it’s never been about him, it was all about the work.
“I suspect that in less than 20 years, nobody will know who I am, and that’s never been my purpose,” he said. “But to say you really need this for a legacy? No, my legacy is what I do every day, not what I get publicity for.
“In 20 years, they won’t be reading about me, but I hope they’ll enjoy the fruits of what I got done.”
We don’t have to buy into the 80/20 rule because of Enzi or as his legacy. It’s enough we hold our elected public servants to this standard and not continue to perpetuate the feeding frenzy of negativity and divisiveness that threatens our nation.
Wyoming — and, indeed, the United States of America and our embattled democracy — need a Mike Enzi now more than ever.