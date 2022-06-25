Natural disasters are a stark reminder of nature’s powerful forces. Their impact is significant to both the environment and people living across the landscape.
As floodwaters and landslides closed Yellowstone National Park, both Jackson and Dubois stepped up to offer evacuated campers a place to stay the past two nights.
Grateful campers called that gesture “a lifeline.”
Anything but glamorous, the Teton County Fairgrounds lacked running water, electric hookups and showers. Still, the tourists felt welcome, making the most of dashed vacation plans.
That’s an example we all should follow as America’s first national park and gateway communities grapple with the destruction. The town of Gardiner, Montana, sits cut off with no clean drinking water while nearby Red Lodge, Montana, faces massive flooding through the center of town.
The northern gateway communities that rely on visitors to keep their economies buzzing during the summer season are crippled without Yellowstone access. Many of their residents are panicked, realizing that the fixes for critical infrastructure to meet daily needs could be months or even years away.
Small businesses that depend on wildlife watching in the Lamar Valley face a season of cancellations with the road from Gardiner to Cooke City, Montana, likely closed for the rest of the summer.
Two former Jackson residents watched their home wash away.
We can’t reverse the flooding or damage already done. But we can manage our reaction. There are GoFundMe campaigns for Yellowstone workers who have lost their homes. The town and county already extended use of the fairgrounds, at least for a second night, as park officials announced late Tuesday that all entrances will be closed, at a minimum, through the weekend.
If disaster were to strike our community, we would hope our neighbors from the region would come to our aid.
We’re all part of the ecosystem and should stand ready to respond with compassion in a way that assists our neighbors and visitors.