Hear ye! Hear ye! Step right up and get a good seat, folks! You’re not going to want to miss a single thrilling moment as the three-ring circus known as the Wyoming State Legislature makes an early, unscheduled return to Cheyenne this week.
Starting Tuesday, this three-day limited engagement, also known as the “Don’t Tell Me What to Do Special Session,” is intended to push back against President Joe Biden’s plan to require staff at companies with 100 employees or more to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly for the potentially deadly virus. (Sorry, folks. We know some of you had hoped for a special session focused on something important, like distributing the American Relief Plan money or solving the state’s budget woes. But that’s just too dang hard, don’t you know?)
To your left, in Ring #1, you’ll get to watch state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, contort himself into shapes not thought humanly possible as he tries to justify massive civil penalties and possible criminal charges against business owners who choose to fire, demote, promote, compensate or refuse to hire someone based on their vaccination status. That’s right, this one-time candidate for federal office wants to take his anger at the federal government and direct it at the very people who have to follow the law he disagrees with. How exciting!
To your right, in Ring #2, you’ll be sure to get some laughs as one Republican lawmaker after another attempts to squeeze their ideas into the tiny car known as “Wyoming Pushes Back Against Big Government Overreach,” even though, once filled to the brim, it likely will only make it as far as the federal courthouse a few blocks down Capitol Avenue.
In the center ring, you’ll marvel as Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, do their best to tame the hungry lions that want more than a pound of flesh from the politicians they disagree with most.
Of course, your ringmaster for this special legislative circus is none other than Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, who excels at throwing tasty tidbits to the party faithful, then stepping out of the ring and praying none of the ensuing chaos rubs off on him.
Did he put this special show together? No, of course not. But he’s not doing anything to discourage it, either. In fact, he shared his “conservative Republican principles” with all of us this past week in the form of a guest op-ed, in which he recommitted himself to “minimal government closest to the people, individual liberty and the freedom to operate your business unconstrained from government mandates.” (We’re on the edge of our seats, wondering what he’ll do if Rep. Gray’s bill lands on his desk.)
Placing himself and his lawmaking colleagues on the metaphorical high wire, the governor said, “The Legislature is following its process. I look forward to continuing to work with them to see that we protect the rights of Wyoming individuals and businesses. It is, and always has been, a delicate balance.” (Heck, he even ended with an appeal to his base by writing “I was proud when former President Donald Trump recognized Wyoming’s limited regulations when I met with him at the White House in 2019. I continue to be proud of our state’s commitment to keep out of the business of our citizens and their business.”)
But wait. You’re wondering how much all of this entertainment is going to cost you, right? Only a mere $75,000, collectively. That’s right, for the low, low price of $25,000 a day, your elected representatives have decided to spend some time trying to outsmart the best legal minds in the state and nation, who also have been working to nullify the president’s actions before they take effect.
But don’t worry. Even if nothing significant happens, you won’t have to expend any energy yourself. You can grab a bag of popcorn, kick back in your favorite easy chair and watch all of the excitement unfold without ever leaving the comfort of your own home, thanks to the one thing lawmakers have done right during the ongoing pandemic – livestreaming meetings online.
Unfortunately, though, that’s about all you’ll be able to do. You see, in order to keep this partisan production as streamlined and as free from interference as possible, the format allows for only limited public comment. If you cared enough to read up on the proposed action before the show starts, you only got access to the pre-filed bills three days ago, or five days before the start of the special session. And once it starts, you’ll get just one shot at weighing in on each proposal, since public comment will only be taken in a bill’s house of origin, not when the mirror bills cross over to the other chamber.
But again, don’t worry about offering your own two cents. Surely plenty of others will do it for you, right? And besides, do legislators really care what you think anyway? Most don’t. They made up their minds weeks ago what they were going to do.
Of course, there’s always the potential for things to spin out of control. As the action gets underway, lawmakers could refuse to agree on a set of rules for the special session, fall back on the rules for the general session held earlier this year and open up the possibility of considering issues well beyond vaccine mandates. (Watch out for that wily “runoff primary elections” bill! He’s sure to try to get in on the action.)
So, sit back and enjoy the show. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for Valentine’s Day 2022, when this three-ring circus returns for its next regular engagement. (Will they finally reduce Wyoming’s dependence on declining mineral revenue by passing a new tax or two? Not likely, but you never know!)
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Oct. 24