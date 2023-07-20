A couple three years ago, my wife and I traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to represent a world mission board to India that I chair, which often meets off Camelback Road in Paradise Valley, part of Phoenix. I have often enjoyed leading meetings at the church there, as it is a campus of buildings surrounded by desert cactus and mesquite bushes, with large Saguaro cacti in view. Having stayed often at the nearby home of our former president and fellow board member, Bob, an architect, and his wife, Jan, they often sent me out to their back yard to pick grapefruit and navel oranges to take back home on my return flight.

This particular trip had me going to conduct a service of remembrance with Jan and her children in their home, as God took Bob Home to Glory. I won’t soon forget representing our mission board and sharing words from the Bible and a short eulogy with the family. Earlier this summer, I traveled with my wife down to Bisbee, Arizona. We celebrated the weddings of two of our grandsons, Isaac being wed to Nichole, and Elijah being married to Hope. Bisbee is close to the border, so we visited the border town of Douglas, just across the great wall from Agua Prieta.

