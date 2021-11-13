Was there anything that didn’t annoy, chafe, bother or peeve Andy Rooney?
I used to love reading Rooney’s column twice a week and catching his shtick on “60 Minutes.” It was lively, entertaining and usually good for a chuckle or two. To hear him tell it, nothing was as good as back in the good ol’ days. Then, the air was cleaner, women prettier and men more manly.
How many times could he tell us about how shampoo wasn’t what it used to be, baseball just isn’t what it used to be, professional athletes weren’t who they used to be and journalists didn’t report the news like they used to?
I’ll be the first to admit Rooney earned his reputation of being America’s curmudgeon laureate. Our battles over vaccines and face masks in comparison to his front-line reporting during World War II. But being of a later generation than Rooney, it’s disheartening to learn that no matter what, my life will never be as good as in his good ol’ days.
There is something to be said for watching old-time baseball and trundling through town without passing a McDonald’s every 37 seconds. I agree that the Olympic Games were probably much better before being bastardized by professionalism and commercial sponsors.
It’s also good that many things aren’t what they used to be, especially in my profession.
As I sit here typing this column on a more than adequate computer, all our photography is digital and our page design done from a distance. I realize how, like most other industries, technology has revolutionized journalism mostly for the better.
The device of choice for Rooney’s generation was the popular Remington portable typewriter. I have a 1920s Remington bought at a garage sale years ago. The laptop of its age.
Today’s journalist can generate stories more quickly, with more accuracy and greater detail.
The slogan “news travels fast” was more a figure of speech in Rooney’s day. Today, the news travels faster than many ever thought possible. There’s nowhere on this planet that something newsworthy can happen that we can’t know about it within minutes or hours.
Sports also are better now than in Rooney’s good ol’ days. Sure, there are the few bad apples, but we’re watching better baseball, better football and better basketball than a generation ago. Today’s athletes are bigger, stronger, faster and compete at a skill level that far exceeds athletes of the past.
Rooney’s nostalgia for the past doesn’t seem to include most personal grooming products, which I’m pleased have mostly improved over time. Even toilet paper has become so soft and luxurious it makes cartoon bears dance and sing on television. I’m sure Rooney — and all of us, really — are grateful for the demise of powdered toothpaste and that deodorant no longer comes as a messy paste.
Then there are those younger than I who are living in their good ol’ days. As the pandemic trudges on, it unfortunately seems less and less an exaggeration to imagine today’s high-schoolers telling their kids as they mask up for another day of public school encased in their personal plastic bubbles that they remember the good ol’ days before COVID.
Truth be told, whether it’s today or a generation ago, we live in a pretty amazing world. In a few more decades, maybe I’ll also lament these as the good ol’ days.