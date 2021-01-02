… that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have hopes and dreams, as well as the desire and motivation to pursue these.
For many of us, we call these resolutions. Now, a number of us will try to “con”-vince ourselves these aren’t actually resolutions, per se, but c’mon, who’s fooling who? These are resolutions, plain and simple. As Shakespeare wrote, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”
However, there is a category that defies being termed a resolution. It’s not a vow or a promise we make to ourselves. It’s simply an acceptance of who we are. From there is the wellspring that prompts us to put thought into action. Quite often it’s a serendipitous event.
For me it was not one, but two positive events. On April 6, 2019, I married the most wonderful woman in my world, My Wanda. Because we honeymooned in Avon, Colorado not once, but twice, we decided that in perhaps three to five years we would pull up stakes and move there.
That schedule was moved up last June when I experienced a heart attack; a minor one, but a heart attack just the same. Now, one could say how is that a positive event, yet it is. Because it brought me here to Wyoming, as the managing editor of both the Laramie Boomerang and the Rawlins Times.
I am loving it, and I hope that all of you who read the Rawlins Times are finding that little by little, improvements are being noticed and appreciated.
Our goal is simple, to restore the luster to the Rawlins Times, and to reclaim its position of prominence within the community and the county. Here’s hoping you stick with us for the ride.