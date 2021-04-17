We Americans have lived comfortably and safely for three generations now and we’ve become used to it and spoiled. We are used to things at the political level moving at the speed of a glacier.
That has changed, the Democratic Socialists are moving at the speed of a Formula 1 racer. Bills are coming fast and free; Pelosi is determined to change this into a socialist country come hell or high water and she is not particularly concerned with whoever or whatever gets in the way.
The world has definitely taken notice of what’s going on and of Biden’s weakness and inability to make a good decision. In his nearly half century, Joe has been wrong every time, both domestically and abroad.
He was chosen for a reason and it wasn’t his innate ability and I do mean chosen. If you have read the Time Magazine article and noticed the increasing amount of evidence coming from several states, you know he was not elected by the people.
Under the weak Obama Administration, the Russians annexed the Crimean peninsula without so much as a “Hey, stop that!” from Barry. Now we have another Russian advance in the Ukraine region. They are now massing troops and heavy equipment at the Ukrainian border.
This could mean that Russia intends to retake Ukraine. It’s something they’ve wanted to do since the Berlin Wall fell and the Ukrainians were free.
What could or will we do about it? You will note that with Trump in office Russia was pretty quiet and well-behaved. Not an accident.
Biden is not strong enough to dissuade Putin from doing whatever he wants. Iran and Russia just signed an agreement to reduce oil prices to drive competition out of the business, and perhaps to thumb their noses at Biden. (I think that particular exercise is going to be popular for the next few years).
We certainly don’t have the military preparedness to contend with anything in Europe or anywhere else for that matter. What Biden is doing to the military makes my heart hurt.
I am a U.S. Army veteran. A proud member of the Chemical Corp, an instructor and operator in NBC Warfare and Defense.
I began my service during the last year of Carter and I thought the moral of the military could not have gotten lower than it was then. I was wrong. Jimmy Carter was a pacifist who hated the military.
Whoever is making the decisions in the White House now dislikes the military but sees a definite use for it: In other words, a 60 day stand-down to find and eliminate extremists — meaning, of course, — conservatives and Trump supporters.
Now we’re tailoring flight suits for pregnant officers and special body armor for women. Okay, that one may actually make sense, well fitted armor would likely work better. However, since military flights requiring suits generally also include high G turns etc., not exactly the best thing for the unborn baby.
We are also spending huge money on transgender surgery. Guess where anyone wanting that will go if they don’t have the funds themselves?
The job of the military is just as Gen. Douglas MacArthur said to the West Point cadets, “Their job is to win this country’s wars” and only that. The military is being changed into a socialist experiment and it’s frightening.
You may remember I’ve mentioned that the military at levels above the rank of Major are political animals and the higher you go the worse it gets. They become, in effect, political, well… “hookers” if you will. They all want that next star and will swing any direction the wind blows to get it. Right now that direction is way, way to the left.
One of the major positives of a military in a free republic under civilian control is that it has never been political. Until now. The Democrat Party has discovered the general staff is controllable and have put that knowledge to work.
Essentially, our military has always been right of center. This happens because they concentrate on the Constitution and their oath to it.
The enlisted corps — and ranks 01 to 04 — are still generally right of center and the direction the administration has taken is causing a rift. Not a good thing at all.
The CCP and Putin have completely politicized armies as do nearly all totalitarian governments. The change to so-called Democratic Socialism done politically takes time and is generally unsuccessful, as the populace can see what’s coming and stop it.
Once the military is on board, the change occurs quite fast and economic and social destruction soon follows. I refer you to Venezuela.
The European countries are often used as a model for Democratic Socialism. They all have a political party under that name or something close, but they are essentially not socialist, just big on government and welfare. A popular method of gaining votes and control.
The European model is a nice distraction, but it is not the direction the Pelosi crowd is heading. It very much appears they are headed in a much worse direction.
The planning and effort that went into the last 18 or so month is amazing. On a purely professional level the operation is admirable.
We are being forced into a socialist system no American voted for and only a few want. The “so called” woke society is a small — some would say very small — minority in our country, yet they have corporations and governments running like scared children.
This is how the end starts, my friends.
Rusty Rogers lives in Saratoga and writes editorial columns that usually appear Saturdays in the Rawlins Times.